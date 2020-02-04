Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Sends Message to 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo After Super Bowl Loss

The San Francisco 49ers fell to the Kansas City Chiefs during Sunday's Super Bowl, but Dwayne Johnson celebrated with both teams, using Instagram to offer a message to the game's two quarterbacks and promote his tequila, Teremana. One post was directed to 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and included a photo of Garoppolo and Johnson along with an inspirational message for next season.

"I’m still raising a @teremana tequila toast with @jimmypolo10 for leaving it all on that SUPER BOWL field," Johnson wrote. "Though the outcome wasn’t what you wanted - you’ll no doubt come back stronger, better, smarter and hungrier next season."

49ers tight end George Kittle also received a Teremana toast from the star as well as a new nickname.

"Even in loss, I still raise a glass of @teremana with my guy @gkittle46 who I nicknamed at the beginning of the season, the People’s Tight End," the father of three captioned a photo of the two together. "I made Teremana tequila to celebrate life’s wins, but just as important - to respect and embrace life’s losses. I always raise a glass to both. And it’s funny because my failures in life are the ones I keep closest to me to use for motivation and drive. And I already know, the People’s Tight End feels the exact same way. He and his 49’er team will be back with a vengeance next season. Back to work."

A third post saw the former WWE star posing with winning quarterback and Super Bowl MVP, the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes.

"A @teremana tequila 🥃 toast with the Super Bowl MVP @patrickmahomes," Johnson captioned a photo of the pair. "I made Teremana out of respect and love for one thing - life’s journey. Congrats Patrick, his teammates and my buddy, Andy Reid (who was always very kind to me when I would work out with the Eagles when he was their head coach) and his coaching staff for this monumental championship. And after FIFTY long years, congratulations to the Chiefs organization and the loyal kingdom of KANSAS CITY."

Johnson's photos with both Garoppolo, Kittle and Mahomes were taken while filming this year's Super Bowl introductions, which were handled by Johnson and aired before the big game.

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin