Super Bowl 2020: Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Surprises Fans by Guessing Correct Final Score Before Game

Following the Conference Championship games that sent the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers to Super Bowl LIV, fans around the world began making their predictions about the final score. Millions tried to predict the future, but there was one figure that truly showed his ability. New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone correctly guessed the score and the victor with a Sunday afternoon tweet.

"FWIW- I'm goin w the Chiefs. 31-20. #SuperBowlLIV" Boone wrote on Twitter prior to Sunday's Big Game. He joined countless others guessing about the score, but he perfectly nailed his prediction.

Seeing this tweet and the subsequent final score impressed several of the fans on Twitter. They responded by comparing Boone to a Time Lord from Dr. Who. Others simply asked Boone if he could predict the outcome of the World Series in 2020, 2021, and 2022. Specifically, they were hoping that he would name the Yankees as the eventual champions.

Entering the fourth quarter, it didn't appear that Boone would be proven correct. The 49ers boasted a 20-10 lead, and it was expected that they would only build upon their advantage. However, Patrick Mahomes led two scoring drives to take a 24-20 lead late and then running back Damien Williams added the final touchdown with a run.

The Chiefs secured a 31-20 victory and made Boone look like someone that could see into the future. As one fan on social media wrote: "The season hasn't even started yet and the #Yankees manager is already winning. Incredible."

Boone later responded to his own prediction while celebrating the end of the NFL season. He was looking forward to spring training and the upcoming months of MLB action but first had to acknowledge that his final score prediction did potentially upset some Yankees fans.

"Happy for Andy Reid! Now let's go play some baseball. #Yankees #springtraining #31-20 #mybad #SBLIV" Boone wrote on Twitter late Sunday night.

Not all fans were focused on baseball, however. They wanted Boone to use his powers to help them win a considerable amount of money. There were more than a dozen Twitter users that responded to this prediction by asking the Yankees' manager to correctly guess the Powerball numbers so that they could become millionaires overnight.

Boone did not provide any lottery numbers to his followers, much to their chagrin, but he did elicit a considerable number of hopeful responses. The fans saw that he could predict a championship, and they expected him to do so once again while delivering the 28th World Series in Yankees history.

(Photo Credit: Mike Stobe/Getty Images)