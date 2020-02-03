Super Bowl 2020: Joe Giudice Congratulates Estranged Wife Teresa Giudice on Hummus Ad After Split

As Teresa Giudice made her Super Bowl commercial debut alongside former Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star Caroline Manzo during Sunday's big game, estranged husband Joe Giudice was there in spirit to cheer her on! Before Teresa and Manzo recreated their iconic table flip fight in the Sabra Hummus commercial, Joe shared a clip of the pair eating hummus in tense silence to his Instagram.

"Some people think a football game is about rivalry! I can assure you it is much more fun than that if we see a Sabra Hummus toss challenge!" he wrote. "#sabra @teresagiudice @carolinemanzo let’s see who can toss better? #foodfight."

After the commercial aired, Joe, continued to gush over his ex's work, writing alongside stills, "I'm So Proud Of You both @teresagiudice And @carolinemanzo and everyone! The commercial had me doing the dip! I’m going out to find myself some hummus for my [food]. #sabra #superbowl was off the charts!!!"

Just in case it wasn't clear how proud he was of Teresa, Joe shared a photo of Teresa against a background of hummus, writing, "Congratulations beautiful!"

Joe and Teresa were revealed to have split in December after Joe moved to Italy two months prior amid his ongoing deportation legal battle.

"They discussed their future when Teresa and the girls went to Italy in early November and they agreed that each had to move on. They are doing so amicably and very slowly," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "Joe has been out on a few dates, Teresa has not. She has been too busy with the girls, with work obligations and taking care of her father. She is happy for Joe . They have been very friendly with one another and are very supportive of each other's happiness. They still love one another, but as Teresa told Andy Cohen on the [Watch What Happens Live] special, they are separated by the Atlantic Ocean. Neither is interested in a long distance relationship."

Despite the separation, "there are no plans for divorce"at this time," according to the source, which added that "both of them are focused"on daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10.

Photo credit: Getty / Paul Zimmerman