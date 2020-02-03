Super Bowl 2020: Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Reveals If He's Visiting the White House

The Kansas City Chiefs have won Super Bowl LIV and head coach Andy Reid will no longer be criticized for not being able to win the big one. Reid can now celebrate after a long season, but will he and the Chiefs do some celebrating with President Donald Trump? During his press conference on Monday, Reid was asked about visiting the White House and he said if the team gets invited, he'll be there.

"I mean, I'll be there," Reid said. "If they're inviting us, I'll be there. It's quite an honor."

Because of Trump's politics, there have been professional players and teams altogether who have skipped the standard visit. However, Reid's announcement comes on the heels of the LSU Tigers visiting the White House and they enjoyed it.

As of Monday afternoon, the Chiefs players haven't announced if they will travel to Washington D.C., but they are still busy celebrating the team's first championship in 50 years. And they give all the credit to Reid who has likely solidified his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the win.

"He's one of the best coaches of all time; he already was before we won this game," Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said per ESPN. "But we wanted to get that trophy just because he deserved it. The work that he puts in day in and day out. He's there at like 3 in the morning, and he leaves at 11 [at night]. I don't think he sleeps. I've tried to beat him in, and I never can. He's someone that works harder than anyone I've ever known, and he deserves it."

Reid, 61, has been coaching since 1982. However, he didn't become an NFL head coach until 1999 when he joined the Philadelphia Eagles. During his time with the Eagles, Reid won six division championships, led the team to five conference championships and the Eagles reached the Super Bowl in 2005 only to lose to the New England Patriots.

Reid joined the Chiefs in 2013 and the team has won at least 10 games six times the last seven years. During that span , the Chiefs have reached the playoffs all but once which was in 2014. In his career, Reid has won 207 games which is the sixth most in NFL history.