Jeremy Piven Shaken by Kobe Bryant's Death, Says He 'Can’t Stop Crying'

Entourage star Jeremy Piven is continuing to mourn the loss of Kobe Bryant following his death in a Calabasas, California helicopter crash on Jan. 26. After news of Bryant's death broke last week, the actor became one of the many public figures to share tributes to the late NBA legend, whose daughter and seven others were also killed in the crash, writing in one post that he "can't stop crying."

"Can't stop crying," Piven wrote. "Maybe because we know how hard he worked and now he could be with his family and explore that next chapter . We just see the glory and not all the hard work that lead to him making it look easy."

"Look at that smile, he was a kid who got to do what he loved," he continued. "Halfway into his journey he's taken away with 8 others . Make every moment count."

In a post just one day later, Piven revealed that Bryant made a cameo in Entourage in a scene that has never before aired.

"I approached Kobe in character and asked why he's doesn't act and that I wanted to rep him," he recalled. "He told me while warming up (popping in 3 balls )that he doesn't have that charisma to be in front of the camera like Denzel. And yet he was mesmerizing while telling me this and didn't know we we're filming."

"I'm telling u he crushed this scene that u will never see," he praised the late basketball icon's acting chops. "He was fascinating and curious at the same time and that’s rare."

"His impact will continue to reveal itself and I'm still hurt and in total disbelief," he added. "Let his work ethic inspire u when u can't make it and the love he had for his family continue to give us all perspective when we loose gratitude. I'm sorry I can't stop thinking about this and posting."

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa, girls basketball coach Christina Mauser, and Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton Chester had been aboard the basketball star's Sikorsky S-76B helicopter piloted by Ara Zobayan when it crashed into a Calabasas hillside. There were no survivors.

In the days since his death, fans and celebrities alike have paid tribute to the victims, with the Super Bowl starting the game Sunday by holding a moment of silence, the players standing on the 24-yard line in homage to the number Bryant played.