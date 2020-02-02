Super Bowl 2020: Demi Lovato Posts National Anthem Epic Photo Before She Sings

Demi Lovato's comeback started at the Grammys last weekend and is continuing at Super Bowl LIV when she performs the National Anthem before the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers kick off. Lovato celebrated the major moment in her career on Instagram by sharing an old tweet she published in 2010, vowing to perform at the Super Bowl one day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Feb 2, 2020 at 1:35pm PST

"Stealing this from [Scooter Braun]," Lovato wrote in the caption, tagging her manager. "Dreams really do come true y'all."

In the tweet, dated Feb. 7, 2010, Lovato promised, "One day, I'm gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl." Now, her dreams are coming true.

"10 years later. Dreams do come true," Scotter Braun shared on his own Instagram page.

Lovato's performance at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida comes a week after she performed "Anyone," a song she wrote days before her nearly-fatal July 2018 overdose.

In an interview with Andy Cohen for his show Radio Andy, Lovato said she almost quit the music business after her overdose.

"I think as time goes on, I’ll be able to give more information or more details and things like that, but just in a general, it was a general thought," Lovato told Cohen. "We didn't know what was going to happen. We didn’t know how healthy I’d be when I left, it was a scary time in my life for sure."

The 27-year-old singer knew that if she were to return to music, "Anyone" had to be her comeback single. There was no other song she wanted to resume her career with.

"I've never had one of those moments on an awards show, and I thought, 'You know, if I ever come back from this' — because I was still in the hospital and I didn’t know — and I thought, 'If I ever come back from this, I end up going back to music and I'm on stage and I get a first performance, I want it to be at the Grammys and I want it to be this song,'" she told Cohen.

Lovato also told Zane Lowe the song was written and recorded before he bush with death in 2018.

"I was singing this song and I didn't even realize that the lyrics were so heavy and emotional until after the fact," she explained. "About a week after I had been in the hospital and I was finally awake, I just remember hearing back the songs I had just recorded and thinking, 'If there's ever a moment where I get to come back from this, I want to sing this song.'"

Super Bowl LIV kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX, with the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs going head-to-head.

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images