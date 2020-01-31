Demi Lovato Reveals She Almost Quit Music Following Overdose: 'It Was a Scary Time in My Life'

Demi Lovato made her return to music at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, performing a new song, "Anyone," which was written days before her July 2018 overdose. Speaking to Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show Radio Andy on Thursday, Lovato revealed that she wasn't sure if she would return to her singing career after what happened.

"I think as time goes on, I’ll be able to give more information or more details and things like that, but just in a general, it was a general thought," she said. "We didn't know what was going to happen. We didn’t know how healthy I’d be when I left, it was a scary time in my life for sure."

During Lovato's Grammys performance, the 27-year-old was so overcome with emotion that she had to have her pianist count her in a second time before giving a powerful rendition of the song, which she says "represented exactly what I was going through, the vulnerability."

"Well that song, I knew that it represented that period in my life when everything hit the fan," Lovato shared. "I also was really proud of the vocal and I thought, 'I've never had a moment like this, you know, where I’ve sat down at a piano or that I’ve stood next to a piano and sang my heart out.'"

The Texas native added that she knew that if she did return to music, "Anyone" would be the very first song she would sing when she did.

"I've never had one of those moments on an awards show, and I thought, 'You know, if I ever come back from this' — because I was still in the hospital and I didn’t know — and I thought, 'If I ever come back from this, I end up going back to music and I'm on stage and I get a first performance, I want it to be at the Grammys and I want it to be this song,'" she said.

On Sunday, Lovato will give another career-making performance when she sings the national anthem at the Super Bowl. In an Instagram post on Thursday, Lovato revealed that she was in Miami and ready to perform.

"I'm here in Miami! Ready for the Super Bowl!!" she wrote. "Let's do this!!"

