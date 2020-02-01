WWE Icon Bret Hart Reveals He Has Skin Cancer

WWE Hall of Famer Bret "Hitman" Hart has revealed to his fans that he has been diagnosed with skin cancer. This news was revealed on Thursday with a photo posted on Instagram. Hart was shown with a small stitch in his shoulder, and he provided an explanation with a short and to-the-point caption.

"Goal for 2020 and beyond: wear more sunscreen!" Hart wrote in the caption of his photo on Instagram. "Basal cell carcinoma removal scheduled soon. Another opportunity to remind everyone to look after your health and #getchecked."

According to the Mayo Clinic, this type of skin cancer can be identified by a growth or lesion on the skin. The doctor will ask several questions about family history, whether or not the lesion is painful, and if there are any other troublesome spots on the body. The doctor will also confirm that this is skin cancer by conducting a biopsy, which involves removing a small sample of a lesion and having it tested in a laboratory.

"Got to protect yourself from these UV rays Bret We can't afford to lose you," one fan wrote in response to the former WWE wrestler. Hart has a multitude of fans that want him to remain healthy and happy for years to come, and they voiced their support in the comments.

Basal cell carcinoma is one of the most common types of skin cancer, and it is only life-threatening in rare cases. Hart's fans can rest assured that he should not be at risk.

This isn't the first health scare for the former professional wrestler. Hart suffered a stroke in 2002 and he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2016. Although he did reveal in 2017 that he had fully recovered from prostate cancer.

The 62-year-old Hart started his professional wrestling career in 1976 as a referee before making his in-ring debut two years later. This kicked off a career that lasted until 2000 when he retired due to injury. Hart still sporadically entered the ring for WWE, but he hasn't been truly active since walking away.

Hart was named to the Hall of Fame after he held championships in every decade, starting in the 1970s. He is a seven-time WWE World Champion, a five-time WWF Champion and a two-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006 by his former rival, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

(Photo Credit: Steve Haag/Gallo Images/Getty Images)