Kobe Bryant Fans Hope for Secret 'Space Jam 2' Cameo, But He Apparently Had No Interest

Following Kobe Bryant's death in a helicopter crash, several fans on social media voiced the hope that they would see him once more as part of an appearance on the big screen. These fans felt that he would be the perfect person to have a cameo in Space Jam 2, especially considering his friendship with LeBron James. This never came to pass, however, after Bryant expressed a lack of interest in making this appearance.

"I know this is probably the least important question ever, but... Was Kobe involved in the Space Jam sequel?" one user asked on Twitter following the NBA icon's death. Another added that they hoped Bryant had gotten some time filming on Space Jam 2.

Speaking during a 2018 interview with Access Online, Bryant revealed that the thought of appearing in Space Jam 2 did not appeal to him. This had nothing to do with friction between him and the other figures involved. He just simply did not enjoy acting.

"Being in front of the camera for me was something that never excited me. Never," Bryant said during the interview. "I'll direct it."

Bryant previously won an Academy Award for an animated short film called Dear Basketball. He wrote and narrated the project while Glen Keane animated and directed it. This film provided a glimpse into the success that he could have found with future projects.

In addition to not wanting to appear in Space Jam 2, Bryant also revealed at the time that he was loving life away from the NBA. He had several projects in the work and was also able to dictate when and where he needed to be somewhere, whether it was basketball practice or a volleyball match.

"We create fun podcasts, animated series, a slew of new novels coming out next year," Bryant explained. "There's a lot of fun stuff happening and I can control my own schedule. I can coach my daughter, I can be present at all of my eldest daughter's volleyball games. I drop them off in the morning, I pick them up in the afternoon. I have no inclination and no desire to play basketball. Just none."

Ultimately, Bryant was far more focused on these projects than he was on appearing in Space Jam 2. This was disappointing to many of the fans that simply wanted to see him on-screen one more time, but Bryant's family surely appreciated the extra time with him.

