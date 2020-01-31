Tom Brady Posts Cryptic Instagram Photo Amid Rumors on Leaving Patriots

The speculation over Tom Brady's NFL future has now reached the level where every move the star QB makes will be scrutinized and speculated over. The latest is a cryptic photo the superstar added to his social media, giving many fans an emotional feeling over what is possibly his final moments in New England.

The photo shows Brady as a silhouette as he walks out of the tunnel, presumably onto the field at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

As pointed out over at Pro Football Talk, you cannot tell if Brady is walking away or onto the field. He also didn't add a caption to the photo, leaving room for speculation to thrive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jan 30, 2020 at 3:36pm PST

The image follows existing rumors that Brady is finished in New England and could play for another team in 2020. He is a free agent in March and the chances are high that he lands somewhere new. This could also mean he's retiring from the NFL, something that would be expected given his career but a shock considering the level he still plays at.

According to Adam Schefter, it is unlikely that the Patriots would wait until March 16 for Brady's decision about his future.

"I don't believe the New England Patriots are waiting until March 16 to get an answer from Tom Brady," Schefter said. "Last year, Rob Gronkowski wound up retiring in late March. I don’t know the conversations they did and didn’t have before, but New England missed the window on free-agent tight ends.

"So I don't think they're going to let Tom Brady go to free agency, all of a sudden, sign with Team X, and then on March 20, say 'Well, what do we do at quarterback now?' That's not the way that organization operates."

Brady also got words of support from former teammate Rob Gronkowski on his potential free agency appearance.

"He's been playing for so long, and just the way that he's been playing, the level he's been playing at, he definitely deserves an opportunity to go out there and test the market," Gronk said when pressed on the issue.

Brady has said he is on board to play in 2020 and doesn't intend to retire, but the reality remains to be seen.

"I'm open-minded about the process," Brady said. "At the same time, I love playing football and I want to continue to play and do a great job. I'm looking forward to what's ahead. Whatever the future may bring, I'll embrace it with open arms."

Rumors have said Brady could land with the Los Angeles Chargers now that they have parted ways with long-time quarterback Phillip Rivers. But new reports indicate Brady could end up with the Titans following their impressive post-season performance.