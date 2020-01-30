Super Bowl 2020: The Most Popular Food in Each State

Super Bowl LIV is right around the corner and it's one of the biggest sports and television events of the year. The game will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Florida and it will be between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. And the halftime show will be performed by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

The Super Bowl will last for over three hours and that means if you are hosting a Super Bowl party, having the right food is key. But what are the best foods to have? Wings are always good to have at the Super Bowl because almost everyone likes wings. Other strong options are pigs in a blanket, cocktail weenies and buffalo chicken dip. If you have those foods at your party, then you will feel like a winner at the end of the night.

Here's a look at the top Super Bowl 2020 foods for each state according to Google Trends.