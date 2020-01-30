Super Bowl 2020: The Most Popular Food in Each State

By Brian Jones

Super Bowl LIV is right around the corner and it's one of the biggest sports and television events of the year. The game will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Florida and it will be between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. And the halftime show will be performed by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

The Super Bowl will last for over three hours and that means if you are hosting a Super Bowl party, having the right food is key. But what are the best foods to have? Wings are always good to have at the Super Bowl because almost everyone likes wings. Other strong options are pigs in a blanket, cocktail weenies and buffalo chicken dip. If you have those foods at your party, then you will feel like a winner at the end of the night.

Here's a look at the top Super Bowl 2020 foods for each state according to Google Trends.

Slide 1 of 7Alabama - Delaware

Alabama: Loaded Potato Skins 

Alaska: Beer Cheese Dip

Arizona: Buffalo Chicken Dip

Arkansas: Blue Cheese Dip 

California: Buffalo Chicken Dip 

Colorado: Cocktail Weenies 

Connecticut: Cocktail Weenies 

Delaware: Blue Cheese Dip

Slide 2 of 7Florida - Iowa

Florida: Buffalo Chicken Dip

Georgia: Loaded Potato Skins 

Hawaii: Buffalo Chicken Dip

Idaho: Seven Layer Dip

Illinois: Seven Layer Dip

Indiana: Cocktail Weenies

Iowa: Irish Stew

Slide 3 of 7Kansas - Michigan

Kansas: Beef Sliders 

Kentucky: Beef Sliders 

Louisiana: Beer Cheese Dip

Maine: Garlic Parmesan Wings 

Maryland: Blue Cheese Dip

Massachusetts: Seven Layer Dip 

Michigan: Cocktail Weenies

Slide 4 of 7Minnesota - New Hampshire

Minnesota: Cocktail Weenies 

Mississippi: Cocktail Weenies 

Missouri: Loaded Potato Skins 

Montana: BBQ Wings 

Nebraska: Cocktail Weenies 

Nevada: Buffalo Chicken Dip

New Hampshire: Garlic Parmesan Wings 

Slide 5 of 7New Jersey - Oklahoma

New Jersey: Baked Nachos 

New Mexico: Baked Nachos 

New York: Potato Skins

North Carolina: Seven Layer Dip

North Dakota: Cocktail Weenies 

Ohio: Party Pinwheels 

Oklahoma: Pigs in a Blanket

Slide 6 of 7Oregon - Texas

Oregon: Beef Sliders 

Pennsylvania: Hot Cheese Dip

Rhode Island: Seven Layer Dip

South Carolina: Seven Layer Dip

South Dakota: Cocktail Meatballs 

Tennessee: Cocktail Weenies 

Texas: Seven Layer Dip

Slide 7 of 7Utah - Wyoming

Utah: Buffalo Chicken Dip

Vermont: Garlic Parmesan Wings 

Virginia: Cocktail Weenies 

Washington: Lobster Dip

West Virginia: Garlic Parmesan Wings 

Wisconsin: Cocktail Weenies 

Wyoming: Baked Hot Wings

