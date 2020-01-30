Super Bowl 2020: The Most Popular Food in Each State
Super Bowl LIV is right around the corner and it's one of the biggest sports and television events of the year. The game will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Florida and it will be between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. And the halftime show will be performed by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.
The Super Bowl will last for over three hours and that means if you are hosting a Super Bowl party, having the right food is key. But what are the best foods to have? Wings are always good to have at the Super Bowl because almost everyone likes wings. Other strong options are pigs in a blanket, cocktail weenies and buffalo chicken dip. If you have those foods at your party, then you will feel like a winner at the end of the night.
Here's a look at the top Super Bowl 2020 foods for each state according to Google Trends.
Alabama: Loaded Potato Skins
Alaska: Beer Cheese Dip
Arizona: Buffalo Chicken Dip
Arkansas: Blue Cheese Dip
California: Buffalo Chicken Dip
Colorado: Cocktail Weenies
Connecticut: Cocktail Weenies
Delaware: Blue Cheese Dip
Florida: Buffalo Chicken Dip
Georgia: Loaded Potato Skins
Hawaii: Buffalo Chicken Dip
Idaho: Seven Layer Dip
Illinois: Seven Layer Dip
Indiana: Cocktail Weenies
Iowa: Irish Stew
Kansas: Beef Sliders
Kentucky: Beef Sliders
Louisiana: Beer Cheese Dip
Maine: Garlic Parmesan Wings
Maryland: Blue Cheese Dip
Massachusetts: Seven Layer Dip
Michigan: Cocktail Weenies
Minnesota: Cocktail Weenies
Mississippi: Cocktail Weenies
Missouri: Loaded Potato Skins
Montana: BBQ Wings
Nebraska: Cocktail Weenies
Nevada: Buffalo Chicken Dip
New Hampshire: Garlic Parmesan Wings
New Jersey: Baked Nachos
New Mexico: Baked Nachos
New York: Potato Skins
North Carolina: Seven Layer Dip
North Dakota: Cocktail Weenies
Ohio: Party Pinwheels
Oklahoma: Pigs in a Blanket
Oregon: Beef Sliders
Pennsylvania: Hot Cheese Dip
Rhode Island: Seven Layer Dip
South Carolina: Seven Layer Dip
South Dakota: Cocktail Meatballs
Tennessee: Cocktail Weenies
Texas: Seven Layer Dip
Utah: Buffalo Chicken Dip
Vermont: Garlic Parmesan Wings
Virginia: Cocktail Weenies
Washington: Lobster Dip
West Virginia: Garlic Parmesan Wings
Wisconsin: Cocktail Weenies
Wyoming: Baked Hot Wings