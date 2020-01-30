Kobe Bryant Memorabilia Selling for Millions on eBay Following Death in Helicopter Crash

The after-market has started cashing in on the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant. The former NBA superstar was killed in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others Sunday morning. Now, it appears that memorabilia of the former Laker has started fetching big bucks on sites like eBay.

As noted by CNN, specific pieces are pushing well past the seven-figure range. One user has offered up a basketball signed by Bryant and the rest of the Lakers' 2002 "three-peat" championship team on Wednesday for a whopping $3 million. Another has posted a "one-of-a-kind" ball that Bryant signed after winning his first NBA title for $2.88 million.

In the six-figure range, a pair of Nikes signed by Bryant after his final NBA game in 2016 are just shy of a quarter-million.

Although memorabilia isn't the only thing fetching a huge asking price in the wake of Bryant's death. The "MambaForever.com" URL is going for $24,000 -- although the starting bid is currently only $8,000.

It seems that the after-market is where collectors are forced to turn after Bryant's death, given that CNN also noted all of his apparel on the online Nike store sold out within hours of the tragic news.

The crash occurred around 10 AM PST near Calabasas, CA. The investigation as to the cause is still ongoing, but it's assumed that the morning's low-lying fog and the pilot possibly misjudging the terrain he was flying over are likely to have played roles.

Just yesterday, the Los Angeles Lakers issued a statement on the matter.

"We are devastated and have been forever changed by the sudden loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. We send our love to Vanessa, the Bryant family, and to the families of the other passengers. Words cannot express what Kobe means to the Los Angeles Lakers, our fans, and our city. More than a basketball player, he was a beloved father, husband, and teammate. Their love and light will remain in our hearts forever."

"The Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to support the families affected by this tragedy," the statement continued, echoing a sentiment made by Bryant's wife, Vanessa this week. "To help, please visit MambaOnThree.org. For those who are inspired to continue Kobe and Gianna's legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org."