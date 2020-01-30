Lakers Fans Weigh in on Team's Statement Paying Tribute to Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles Lakers fans are reacting to the team's recent statement in the wake of Kobe Bryant's death. The organization took to Twitter Wednesday night to offer its first formal statement about the life and death of Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash Sunday morning in Calabasas, California, alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven other people.

"We are devastated and have been forever changed by the sudden loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. We send our love to Vanessa, the Bryant family, and to the families of the other passengers," the statement began.

"Words cannot express what Kobe means to the Los Angeles Lakers, our fans, and our city. More than a basketball player, he was a beloved father, husband, and teammate. Their love and light will remain in our hearts forever.

"The Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fun to support the families affected by this tragedy. To help, please visit MambaOnThree.org. For those who are inspired to continue Kobe and Gianna's legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org.

The Lakers also shared a photo of Kobe and Gianna arm in arm sitting courtside at a recent Lakers game.

Continue on to see fan reactions to the touching tribute.