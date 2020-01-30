Jonah Hill Shares Emotional Story About Kobe Bryant in Photos With Late Brother: 'It's My Favorite Memory'

Jonah Hill shared an emotional story on Instagram about the time he and his late brother, Jordan Feldstein, met Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant for the first time. He posted an old photo that became a meme, but to him is a souvenir from his favorite memory. Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

The picture shows Hill sitting courtside at the Staples Center, with Bryant sitting right next to him on the Lakers bench. Feldstein, who died in 2017, took the picture.

"This picture became a funny internet thing years back and it always made me laugh when I'd see memes of it," Hill wrote. "I used to love 'on purpose, very awkward photos' whenever I was around someone I respected and this is about as comically awkward as it gets. Ah, your early 20s. It's a dumb bit but I really liked it at the time."

"I hesitate to post this as it's usually connected to humor," Hill continued. "But for me this photo represents a LOT more. I'm sitting next to my brother and he's taking this. It was the night we both met Kobe and he was so nice to us. So funny, so amazing and so kind (in the middle of a game!). My brother and I grew up worshiping the Lakers and because of my job we got to sit next to Kobe and the whole team!"

"I have lived a privileged life. Truly," the Wolf of Wall Street actor wrote. "We were literally buzzing with excitement to meet our hero and it's one of my favorite memories ever. It's my favorite memory with my brother. I'm sitting between Kobe and my brother and now they're both gone."

Hill said he spend days staring at the picture in "disbelief and sadness and joy."

"It's my favorite picture and I think it represents for me, all of the hard and amazing things in life and how fleeting they are," he wrote. "But their fleeting nature doesn't make them any less beautiful. I've been thinking a lot about saying Rest In Peace and what that means. But I don't think Kobe or my brother are resting. I think they're hustling up there. Working hard and getting s— done. Cuz that's what they do. All my love to the ones here left behind. Take care of each other and love each other. That's the lesson I've learned."

At the very end of his caption, Hill included a heart emoji.

Feldstein died in December 2017 due to a blood clot in his leg. He was the founder of Career Artist Management and was the manager of Maroon 5. Hill and Feldstein's father is Hollywood business manager Richard Feldstein. Hill's sister is actress Beanie Feldstein.

Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash Sunday with eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant. He spent his entire 20-year career with the Lakers, winning five NBA championships. He also won two Olympic gold medals with Team USA.

Photo credit: Getty Images