'SNL' Alum Leslie Jones in 'Tears' Over Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna's Death

The world was rocked on Sunday, after it was reported that Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna both died in a helicopter crash, with SNL alum Leslie Jones tweeting that she was in "tears" over the tragic news. Taking to the social media site on Sunday afternoon, Jones wrote, "Dude I'm in tears right now!! @kobebryant damn His daughter too omg I just don't know what to say! Everyone please pray for his family!! This is so crazy!" Many of Jones' followers echoed her sentiments, with one tweeting back, "We need to cling to love. Forgive. Support one another. Tomorrow is not promised."

45 minutes ago ..i was supposed to be on my jaunt over to the tennis courts ..i am still paralyzed in my grief ... ❤️ for everyone in athletics, & world basketball .. we all lost a legend — alexios hamilton (@AlexiosHamilton) January 26, 2020

"The comfort I take is that his daughter got to walk through the gates of heaven holding her dad's hand and they will be able to watch over their family together," another user offered.

"That's all I've been doing," someone else said, sharing that they too had been crying after hearing the sad news. "All I can do is think of my 13yo daughter. His wife and his other 3 daughters. Bless their hearts."

I know.. I'm just going to ask the Good Lord , and the village of all who loved Kobe to watch over and care for Vanessa and the girls. I've been crying on and off all day too. Lord , have mercy.. — Karen Peters 🍰 (@cmwkayawren) January 27, 2020

"I'm not a basketball fan but Kobe seemed like one of the good guys. So sorry to hear about the tragic passing of him, his daughter and the other people who were on the helicopter with them. God rest their souls [and] be with their loved ones left behind," someone else commented.

"It's such a horrible shame, we think we know tragedy and then something comes along to take everything we've learned to cope with away and makes a new wound that stings almost too much to bare," one other user added.

Saddest tears for the Bryant's and the other 7 people who died. The greats and good people seem to be always taken too soon. — Lila Mohamed (@LilaNOLA44) January 27, 2020

In addition to the death of Bryant, 41, and Gianna, 13, the pilot of the aircraft, as well as six other passengers perished in the crash.