Lakers Speak out on Kobe Bryant's Death, Clippers Game Postponement: 'This Is a Very Difficult Time'

The Los Angeles Lakers posted a message about Kobe Bryant's death, as well as the postponed game against the Clippers. Bryant played for the Lakers for his entire career in the NBA, where he was one of the sport's most iconic athletes. His loss has shaken the world of sports, so fans understood why his old team was not able to play this week.

"In consultation with the NBA League office, the game scheduled between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers for Tuesday, January 28 will be postponed and scheduled for a future date," the Lakers announced on social media.

"The Los Angeles Lakers would like to thank all of you for the tremendous outpouring of support and condolences," the statement went on. "This is a very difficult time for all of us. we continue to support the Bryant family and will share more information as it is available."

The post got over 186,000 likes, and nearly 33,000 retweets as fans mourned along with the Lakers. Responses from fans and other pro athletes poured in as well, including the official Chicago Bulls account, which responded with two heart emojis in the Lakers' team colors.

Bryant passed away on Sunday in a helicopter crash, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, six other passengers and the pilot. They were flying from Orange County where the Bryant family lives to L.A., where Bryant's Mamba Academy is situated. Gianna was meant to play in a youth basketball tournament there, while Bryant was meant to coach.

The helicopter crashed shortly before 10 a.m. PT, landing in Calabasas, California — only about 17 miles from its destination. It did not damage any buildings or roadways in the crash, instead landing amid dry brush in an open area. The ensuing fire made it hard for first responders to get the the crash.

According to L.A. Fire Chief Deryl Osby, the wild fire covered about a quarter of an acre around the crash. In a press conference aired by CBS News, firefighters battled the blaze while medics used their own helicopter to reach the crash site. They found no survivors in the wreckage.

Bryant is survived by his wife, Vanessa Laine Bryant, and three more daughters. Their youngest, Capri, was born in June of 2019. As news of the tragedy has spread, many have been sending thoughts and prayers to the family. They were heartened to hear that the Lakers were doing the same, even though Bryant retired from the NBA four years ago.