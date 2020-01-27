Dwyane Wade Calls Kobe Bryant's Death a 'Bad Dream' in Tearful, Emotional Video

Dwyane Wade sent out a tweet shortly after the news of Kobe Bryant's death began circulation across news outlets. In that tweet, Wade wrote, "Nooooooo God please no." He, along with thousands of other celebrities, athletes and fans, were stunned to learn of the helicopter crash that took Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and a total of nine lives on Sunday afternoon.

A few hours later, the former Miami Heat superstar put out a tearful video as he reflected on his relationship with Bryant.

"Today is one of the saddest days of my lifetime," Wade began after a 10-second pause to start the clip as he collected his thoughts. "It seems like a bad dream that you just want to wake up from. It's a nightmare. I know we all feeling the same way about such a great leader, a great champion, a great person. If you got a chance to really know Kobe... ain't nobody better."

.@DwyaneWade reacts to the death of Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/uP7geqohl0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 27, 2020

Wade went on to discuss how his emotions are "all over the place." The two were in the league together for 13 years after Wade entered the league in 2003 out of Marquette.

#NBA2K20 Legend Edition cover athlete @DwyaneWade talks about who the hardest player to guard was... his answer? @kobebryant. Watch the full interview on this week's episode of @NBA2K_2KTV! pic.twitter.com/em8TKPdhEa — NBA 2KTV (@NBA2K_2KTV) September 22, 2019

He sent his prayers and thoughts to the Bryant family. "We have so many moments that he has given us and we're so thankful for those moments," Wade said. "He's one of my favorite players and to have a relationship with him... I'm going to miss that friendship. I said it many times, when Kobe retired from the game of basketball, he left a hole in the game of basketball... when I came into the league I chased him... I wanted to be respected by him and when I reached that level, I knew I did something."

Wade closed out his three and a half minute video by thanking Bryant for "all of the memories." He added that this was last for a lifetime, "Thank you for being my friend. I love you like a brother."

Bryant retired from the NBA in 2016 after 20 years with the Lakers. Wade called it a career in 2019 after 16 years.