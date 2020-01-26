Kobe Bryant Dead: Dwyane Wade Reacts to NBA Star's Sudden Death

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles on Sunday, and former Miami Heat star, Dwyane Wade refused to believe it when he heard the news. Wade took to Twitter to express his shock to hear that one of his good friends passed away.

"Nooooooooooo God please No!," Wade wrote on Twitter.

There were a number of fans that were on the same page as Wade.

"I'm holding on to hope that this is not true. I haven't seen an official confirmation that he was in the helicopter. However, there were lives lost and my thoughts and prayers are with their families. I'm shaking and hands are sweating... I feel like I'm in shock."

Earlier this year Wade sat down with former NBA star Kevin Garnett to talk about his relationship with Bryant. He revealed that Bryant asked him for playoff advice.

"One of the coolest moments for me in my career was, I’m out of the playoffs and Kobe is in the playoffs and he calls me and says, 'D, they guarding me like this. I know you're great at pick and rolls, you great at splitting. What should I do?'" Wade said via NBA on TNT. "So I give him my whole, 'This is what I look for, this is what I do.' I get off the phone, I lost it. I was like, 'Kobe just called me!' You know what I’m saying?"

Bryant was one of five people who died in the helicopter crash. The Los Angeles Times confirmed the crash happened around 10 a.m. local time near Las Virgenes Road, south of Agoura Road. There were foggy conditions at the time of the crash and the helicopter then burst into flames.

Bryant was one of the most respected NBA players of all-time. He retired from the NBA in the summer of 2016 and he left the game five-time NBA champion and 18-time All-Star. Bryant was named MVP in 2008 and he was named NBA Finals MVP in 2009 and 2010. He spent his entire career with the Lakers.

Wade retired from the NBA last year and won three NBA Championships with the Miami Heat. He was named NBA Finals MVP in 2006 and he was also a 13-time All-Star.

Photo credit: Getty Images