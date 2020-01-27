Kobe Bryant Dead at 41: Staples Center 'Eerily Quiet' Morning After Video Hits Twitter

Just one day after the untimely death of former L.A. Lakers icon Kobe Bryant, a video of the team's home, the Staples Center, has emerged on Twitter and the scene is "eerily quiet." In the clip shared by BroBible, a number of people can be seen around the outside of the arena, with many memorials to the fallen star visible. However, as the outlet notes, it is surprisingly quiet, most likely due to the somberness of fans visiting to pay their respects to Bryant.

A eerily quiet scene at 6:30AM outside the Staples Center. #24 pic.twitter.com/MzC5nog9vu — BroBible (@BroBible) January 27, 2020

BroBible went on to share some photos of many of the memorials to Bryant, most of which featured photos of Bryant along with flowers, shirts, jerseys and other items that serve as reminders to his legacy.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna passed away in a tragic helicopter crash on Sunday, along with seven other individuals. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

Many have taken to social media to mourn the loss of Bryant and his daughter, with Shark Tank investor and Dallas Mavericks own Mark Cuban tweeting, "I hope we all remember that Kobe and Gianna have brought our country closer together than anyone has in a generation. Their memory truly is a blessing that we should build on."

"I'm still trying to accept that Kobe and Gigi are no longer with us. He and Vanessa supported our team at many events and games as Kobe was a huge soccer fan and he wanted to introduce his daughters to strong role models and show them the hard work it took to be at the top," added soccer superstar Hope Solo.

From the bottom of my heart thank you @KobeBryant for making me love basketball and being my childhood hero.. It was an honor watching you play and be one of the best. #MambaForever pic.twitter.com/5GEELPoGOt — ᏢᏞᎪNᎬᎢ ᏞᎪKᎬᎡᏚ (@Lkrs4Life702) January 27, 2020

"It seemed Kobe had entered a stage in his life where he was never happier watching and guiding his daughters to grow into strong, unique, driven young ladies. He had so much more to offer and to experience. I'm absolutely crushed," Solo continued.

"Sadly, I know the pain of losing your life partner and soulmate, but the unimaginable agony of losing a child at the same time is beyond comprehension. May God bless and comfort the #BryantFamily. #Kobe you will live in our hearts forever," offered actress Marina Sirtis.

Bryant was just 41 years old at the time of his death.