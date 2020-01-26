WWE Royal Rumble 2020: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Sunday evening, WWE will host a massive event in Houston, Texas. There will be two Royal Rumble matches, as well as a universal championship match between "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan. The card is stacked for wrestling fans, but when do the festivities begin?

The WWE Royal Rumble officially starts at 7 p.m. ET. There is a kickoff show at 5 p.m. ET, which should feature a couple of matches to hype up the fans in attendance and watching at home. The event will be available exclusively through the WWE Network, which is a streaming platform. The app is available on smartphones, smart TVs, Roku, Google Chromecast, Apple TV, Xbox One, and PS4.

The WWE Network is $9.99 per month, but there is a free trial for new subscribers. Those wanting to watch the Royal Rumble can access one month for free before paying for the streaming service.

The biggest draws of this event in Houston are the two Royal Rumble matches. Thirty men and 30 women will compete for title shots at WrestleMania, providing them with the inside track to superstar status. There will also be extra matches to space out the night.

Roman Reigns will take on King Corbin in a Falls Count Anywhere match while Becky Lynch will face off with Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship. Additionally, Sheamus will take on Shorty G while Bayley and Lacey Evans fight for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Finally, Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo will determine the United States Championship.

These single matches will provide entertainment for the fans at Minute Maid Park and those streaming the event, but they won't distract from the enormity of the Royal Rumble matches. The list of competitors has not been revealed other than a few specific stars, and the ultimate winners are not known.

Brock Lesnar is viewed as the favorite to win on the men's side by many wrestling fans, while Shayna Baszler and Cain Velasquez were predicted to be the respective champions by Bleacher Report. SNL star Michael Che, however, sees the Demon Finn Balor reigning victorious during the evening to set up his show at the title.

The WWE Royal Rumble will take place at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas on Sunday, Jan. 26. The pay-per-view will begin at 7 p.m. ET on the WWE Network as wrestling fans tune in to watch the massive 30-person matches.

Photo Credit: FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images