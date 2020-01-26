Kobe Bryant Dead: Taylor Swift's Heart Is in 'Pieces' Following 'Unimaginable Tragedy'

The news of Kobe Bryant's death following a helicopter crash has rocked not just the sports world, but the entire landscape of entertainment and pop culture. Athletes, actors and musicians have all sent out messages sharing the impact Bryant had on them and their thoughts and prayers towards his family.

Taylor Swift is among the latest to do so as the pop star sent out a tweet shortly after the initial TMZ report surfaced.

"My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy," Swift began her tweet. "I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight."

The two have been notable friends with Bryant surprising Swift during his 1989 World Tour in 2015 when he brought out a banner during one her visits to the Staples Center. The banner was to honor her 16th sold out show at the venue.

Afterwards, Bryant sent out at tweet to the Shake it Off singer.

"My pleasure @TaylorSwift13 Keep breaking records and changing lives #1989TourLA," his tweet read.

Appearing on the The Jordan Harbinger Show, Bryant spoke more about Swift, adding that he always has her on in his car.

"Taylor's been at the top of the game for a very long time," Bryant said at the time. "... it's a lot of pressure for her to follow up a No. 1 album with a better album and follow that with a better [album]. I don't care if you don't like her music, look at what she's doing."

Swift and Bryant both were born in Pennsylvania.

The crash also took the life of his 13-year old daughter, Gianna Bryant. The two, along with the others on board, were en route to a travel basketball game when the tragedy happened in Calabasas, California. Bryant's wife, Vanessa, was not on the flight.