Kobe Bryant Fans Reeling After Sports Icon's Sudden Death in Helicopter Crash

Fans around the world were shocked on Sunday to learn that basketball legend Kobe Bryant had passed away. As TMZ reported, Bryant died in a helicopter accident in Calabasas. The athlete reportedly perished as a result of the accident along with others who were on board. He was 41.

In response to the fans, many fans have simply expressed disbelief and shock over the basketball star's untimely passing.

"So gutted about the news of the passing of Kobe Bryant," one fan wrote. "He was the reason I started watching Basketball and one of the greatest players of all time. Tragic."

No man.. you gotta he lying. This can’t be happening — ..... (@JON_GUERRA9) January 26, 2020

"No words. Doesn’t seem real at all," another fan wrote alongside a photo of Bryant in his element on the basketball court. "This is insane. RIP to Kobe Bryant, one of the best to ever do it."

"Stunned, shocked, and truly heartbroken to hear the passing of Kobe Bryant," yet another fan wrote on Twitter. "Nothing but massive respect for this man."

"This one hurts man, like it really hurts," one Bryant fan wrote. "More than just basketball, Kobe Bryant meant so much to our society's history and culture. He touched many lives by legit just being himself. My heart goes out to his family and everyone effected by this tragic lost. RIP to a Legend."

Fans, celebrities, and athletes alike have spoken out about the tragic news.

"This can't be real there’s no way!!! My heart hurts," Khloe Kardashian wrote, along with a slew of heartbroken emojis.

"Nooooooooooo God please No!" Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade tweeted.

"Kobe you were my idol... period," Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield wrote. "Mentality through and through. Thank you. To your family, I wish y'all nothing but the very best. Prayers and thoughts with you don’t begin to describe what we want for y’all. Love and respect to #8 & #24 forever."

According to TMZ, the cause of the crash is uncertain as of right now. The publication also reported that Bryant was known for traveling via helicopter, dating back to his days on the Lakers. They detailed that he typically traveled from Newport Beach, California to the Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles in his Sikorsky S-76 helicopter.

Bryant is survived by his wife, Vanessa Bryant, and the couple's four daughters, Gianna, Natalia, Bianca, and Capri, who was only recently born in June 2019.