Richard Sherman's Comments About Skipping 49ers' Possible Super Bowl White House Visit Are Stirring up Fans

With Super Bowl LIV a mere week away, the focus should be on the battle between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. However, there are some football fans on social media that are fired up after comments made by Richard Sherman. The 49ers cornerback said that he doubts he would visit the White House if his team wins the championship next week.

"I haven't thought about it," Sherman said to Scott Ostler of the San Francisco Chronicle in reference to the White House visit. "We've got a long way between now and then, but I doubt it."

While there were many fans on social media that focused on the political aspects of this comment, others were simply wanting Sherman to slow it down just a bit.

"Cart before the horse," one individual on Twitter wrote in an effort to get the cornerback to focus on the big game instead of Donald Trump's presidency. Although this was viewpoint not shared by the majority of commenters.

"Again with this s– ! Who cares go don’t go!" one person commented on Facebook. "Whatever ! It is now the highlight of every super bowl ... will they won’t they! We have much bigger problems in this country then to worry about this !"

There were several users that were frustrated by the attention that Sherman's comment was getting, and they didn't want to discuss athletes skipping a trip to the White House. That was a detail that didn't matter to them. The Super Bowl is far more important than the celebration.

Another group of users, however, wanted to use the comments section as an opportunity to talk about their favorite team. They didn't care that Sherman likely won't be visiting the White House because they didn't expect the 49ers to win the game. These fans were anticipating a wild performance by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

"KC is gonna blow these guys out so he won’t have to worry about the 'if 49ers win super bowl' part," one Chiefs fan wrote.

Another added that this political discussion will be a moot point when Kansas City secures the victory and locks up the "fast food buffet" at the White House.

Interestingly enough, there was one fan that didn't care whether or not Sherman went to the White House. They were far more focused on the entire celebration and why it even exists in the first place.

The individual expressed this point on Facebook, writing: "I don’t understand why any sports teams go there they have nothing to do with politics."

Super Bowl LIV will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will face off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

(Photo Credit: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)