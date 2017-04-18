Pregnant Sex Worker Says She’ll Work ‘Until I Pop!’ and We Have Major Questions

(Photo: Summer Sebastian)

When a growing belly, wild hormones and morning (or all-day) sickness become your daily routine while pregnant, sex is the last thing on your mind. But for Summer Sebastian, it’s all in a day’s work for this “sweet, petite treat.”

The 30-year-old mom of twins is expecting her third child, and she’s also an accomplished sex worker at Dennis Hof’s Moonlite Bunny Ranch in Nevada, where prostitution is legal. When she found out she and her 70-year-old boyfriend were expecting, she knew she wanted to continue working throughout her pregnancy; she’s also decided to blog about her journey satisfying clients “from where I am today—14 weeks/three months—in my 2nd trimester, right up to the day I pop!” she wrote. Lucky us.

Sebastian said in an open blog on the Ranch’s site that, to financially support her family and pay for her Master’s degree in forensic pathology, she knew she’d need to continue working.

Though she told Cosmopolitan she prefers to be with women in her personal life, she’s enjoying her pleasure with all clients more than ever. “I loved working here before, with my average sex drive, and I am lovin’ it even more now that I have all of these hormones pumping!”

Until penning her blog post, Sebastian didn’t tell clients she was pregnant and she wasn’t showing enough for them to notice, really. The Ranch’s homepage tags Sebastian’s name and photo as “PREGNANT!” but her profile doesn’t mention the growing baby in her belly.

Still, she says her fan base has grown immensely since sharing her pregnancy news, telling Cosmo she’s received hundreds of emails from interested clients in the past two weeks. “I know being with a pregnant girl sexually is a HUGE sex fetish for a lot of people, and I sure hope to accommodate you over the next six months!” she wrote to interested parties in her post.

‘Accommodating’ clients will entail some unique acts from Sebastian’s typical practice. “Certain people have this fetish where they like to dress up like a baby and they want to be treated like a baby, which involves lactation and breastfeeding — it could be in that sense, or it could be in the sense that they just want to go back to their roots psychologically,” she said to Cosmopolitan. “I don’t know quite what it is.” She added that she’ll entertain these fetishes for a ‘high number.’

And to answer the question we all have stirring wildly in our minds, yes, she’s been cleared to keep working by her doctor. But when she first decided to keep up her profession while carrying a baby, she turned to the internet to make sure it was safe. “According to Mayo, as long as the pregnancy is going along without a problem, I can have sex as much as I like!” she wrote.

(Photo: Summer Sebastian)

Sebastian is excited to tell readers that she’s been cleared to have sex in any position she wants, as long as she feels comfortable. As she grows, though, she knows she’ll need to get *creative* and experiment with clients in the bedroom—a challenge she’s happily accepting. “Adding this creative component to my parties with my clients has just made sex that much more exciting, and interesting!” she says with enthusiasm.

All-in-all, she doesn’t seem to think her ‘perfect sexual record’ will waver. “I’ve gone from being the QUEEN of GFE to being the Pregnant Girlfriend Experience!” she says.

While Sebastian’s choice to continue pleasing clients is brow-raising for onlookers, she believes sharing her journey is more than just a NSFW conversation starter. “For me, [continuing as a sex worker] wasn’t an issue at all, but for some girls, [getting pregnant] could really put them in a bad spot,” she told Cosmo. “When you’re expecting a child, there goes your budget [she says workers make anywhere from $1,000-$3,000 an hour]; you have to rethink everything! It’s the worst time to think about how you’re going to make money, so I thought it would be helpful to other working girls that may find themselves in this position one day.”

“I’m sticking up for women’s rights,” she added.

