Top 8 High-Tech Inventions for Better Sex

As we watch technology advance in our everyday lives, it’s no surprise that high-tech improvements have been made to all our favorite gadgets — sex toys included.

Gone are the days when a solo session meant using your own two hands to make some magic (unless that’s what you prefer, of course). Now, even traditional vibrators are getting a digitally-advanced upgrade, so why not welcome the sex inventions of the future with open arms? They may take you to new, orgasmic heights.

Want to see what the digital age has brought us in the way of sex inventions? Some may weird you out, but others will definitely leave you intrigued.

For long distance lovers:

We-Vibe Sync Toy:

For couples who can’t always be together, try the We-Vibe, a vibrator that can be controlled using a smartphone app. This version is meant to be worn to hug the clit or stimulate the G-spot during sex.

It’s waterproof, rechargeable and has 10 thrilling functions. If you need a little playtime while you’re apart, just have your partner pick your pleasure by controlling the vibrator’s actions.

Video-synced toys:

When you’re alone and in the mood, you don’t always feel interested in DIY-ing your orgasm. It’d be ideal if you could just turn on a racy film and feel all the wild rushes the actors are feeling, wouldn’t it? Well, Pornhub is on a mission to make that happen.

The company released a new set of videos that control the movement of corresponding sex toys, based on what’s happening in the shot. Currently, the technology only works with two male-focused toys, but they’re working to connect video-led vibrators in the future. That’s good news for the 25 percent of porn-watching women!

For sensitive partners:

Jimmyjane Form 3:

If traditional bullet vibrators are too intense for your comfort, this little tool for clitoral stimulation is exactly what you need.

The rounded toy uses an ultra-thin silicone touchpad to allow you to stroke your clitoris while feeling the light, pleasurable vibrations at the same time! It’s a gentler way to edge yourself toward an ahh-mazing orgasm.

BrainStim:

This invention isn’t a toy, but it can transform your sex life as you know it. If your sex drive is considered abnormal (either too low or too high), you can visit Liberos, a Los Angeles research center run by sex researcher Nicole Prause, Ph.D., to zap your brain back on track.

The BrainStim headset used direct current stimulation to deliver electric currents to your brain with the goal of boosting or lowering your sex drive. It’s only available at Prause’s center right now, but she hopes to make it available commercially in the near future.

For on-the-go use:

Womanizer 2Go:

The Womanizer is already a top-rated sex toy for woman as it uses suction technology to help women reach clitoral orgasm, many within a minute!

The company’s latest invention packs that magical power into a travel-sized, inconspicuous gadget. For unknowing people, it looks like a lipstick so you can carry it in your bag, but you’ll know exactly how special that one little tube can be.

Crave Vesper:

Another sneaky invention is the Crave Vesper, a necklace-turned-vibrator that will get you compliments for its chic, stylish look! It may feel a bit naughty wearing it, but that makes it all the more fun.

There’s a small button on the left side that turns on the slender steel toy, and you can feel the vibrations through the entire pendant for a seriously effective sex tool. And for the fashionistas out there, it comes in stainless steel or 24-karat gold plate. Fashion meets function.

For getting the job done well:

Ooh penis ring cover and motor:

If you’re using a traditional dildo or you’re lucky enough to have the real deal, kick things up a notch with this high-tech vibrating ring.

You can choose from a variety of silicone covers to discreetly house the toy’s powerful motor. Just slide it over your toy or partner to get the vibrations going! Unlike traditional penis rings, the Ohh Ring’s extended motor design makes sure it teases your clit with every stroke.

The motor also fits a variety of other silicone toys by the company, making the possibilities for pleasure endless!

Sense-Vibe Warm:

This little guy is an all-in-one pleasure gadget. It houses two vibrating heads for both G-spot and clitoral stimulation, plus it boasts a temperature control function to adapt to your body temperature. (Seriously, nothing is weirder than inserting an uncomfortably cold toy.)

The Sense-Vibe also charges inside its discreet case, so there’s no need to bury it at the bottom of your underwear drawer or keep a stash of batteries in your nightstand.

Isn’t technology just grand?