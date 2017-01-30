Ozzy Osbourne Takes Back His Sex Addiction Admission

(Photo: Twitter / @DailyMailCeleb)

Ozzy Osbourne does not think he is a sex addict!

The singer is backtracking his sex addiction admission made last year after his affair with hairstylist Michelle Pugh, E! News reports. In a new interview with The Times, Ozzy says he doesn’t believe he has a problem and blames the rock star lifestyle.

“I’m in a f–king rock band, aren’t I? There have always been groupies. I just got caught, didn’t I?” he said. “It was a bump in the road. I bet your marriage has bumps in the road too an’ all. In any marriage you grow apart if you don’t spend enough time together, and that was part of the problem.”

“I don’t think I’m a f–king sex addict.”

Last August, the rocker’s rep told PEOPLE that there was nothing “emotional” about Ozzy’s affair and that it was just a result of his addiction. “Over the last six years, Ozzy Osbourne has been dealing with a sex addiction. He is sorry if Ms. Pugh took their sexual relationship out of context,” the statement read.

At the time, Sharon opened up about her husband’s admission on The Talk and said, “he’s working at it.”

The couple’s 33-year marriage is “back on track” after the two worked through the issues.

