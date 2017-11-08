Here’s Why People Start Losing Interest in Sex

When it comes to sex, there seems to be an unlimited amount of questions and fascinations we have, like what are the best positions? How often should we be doing it? Is it bad if you’re hardly ever in the mood?

One study aimed to answer those questions and more. Researchers asked all kinds of different questions about sex from 2010 to 2012 to 4,839 men and 6,669 women between the ages of 16-74 who had had at least one sexual partner in the last year.

The results brought back a wide range of findings, but a particular set of data has some significant implications — mainly about the lack of sexual interest that occurs over a given time.

The stats

It turns out that overall, 15 percent of men and over 34 percent of women report a lack of interest in sex. Researchers found that the disinterest was related to age as well as physical and mental health.

Unsurprisingly, disinterest in sex was more common in both men and women who had been diagnosed with a STI in the past or had been forced to have sex before.

Other issues with sex, like if they don’t feel emotionally close to their partner during sex or if they don’t feel like they can talk about sex, also lead to a lack of interest in sex.

Why more women than men?

The gender gap found in this survey is huge: More than double the amount of women than men reported a lack of interest in sex. Researchers found that the gap was mainly relevant when participants had been in a serious relationship for over a year — and women were not as likely to share the same interest in sex as their male partner.

While it’s obvious that things probably won’t ever be as hot as they were between you two when you first started dating, that statistic may hit home for you — but that doesn’t mean it’s something to stress about.

“A lot of couples struggle when their sex lives become too routine,” David Klow, L.M.F.T., author of the upcoming book, You Are Not Crazy: Love Letters From Your Therapist told Women’s Health.

How to love sex again

The findings of this study affirm how important it is to keep the spark alive between the two of you — but easier said than done, right?

Try switching up the “routine” aspect of your sex life and do it in a new location or in a fun new position. Quickies are steamy, easy ways to get the sexual energy flowing again, especially if you’re struggling in the intimacy department specifically.

It could also be stress that’s causing your libido to crap out. Talk to your partner about your stresses so they can help you out and bear some of that burden.

If you’ve feasted your eyes upon all the sex tips you could possibly need and you’re still struggling, couples therapy is never a bad idea either.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

