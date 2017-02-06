Keith Urban Jokes About Sex Life With Wife Nicole Kidman

(Photo: Getty – Kevin Frazier)

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman continue to prove why they are one of Hollywood’s cutest couples!

While Urban supported his wife at the Producers Guild Awards, he joked with Entertainment Tonight when asked if he would ever work with his wife professionally, Redbook reports.

“Us? We collab every night, of course!” he responded.

After almost 11 years of marriage, this couple still manages to make each other laugh. Kidman recently said she would love to have more kids, so we wonder if they really are “collaborating” every night.

Although the couple didn’t mention any upcoming projects together, Urban mentioned that he’s “always” proud of anything Kidman does.

