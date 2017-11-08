This Is the Most Commonly Googled Question About Sex

If you’ve ever Googled a question about sex that you’re too embarrassed to ask IRL, you’re not alone. But have you ever Googled the top-searched question?

According to research gathered from condom company Durex, the top-searched question about sex is “Where is the G-spot?” — followed closely by “how to make a woman orgasm.”

If you’re among those in the dark about where the almighty G-spot is located, listen up: It’s on the inside of the vagina along the front wall.

So if you’re trying to find it with your finger, simply make a “come hither” motion with your pointer finger to drive her wild.

We can’t say we blame those for not knowing the precise location of the G-spot or how to make a woman orgasm (it’s harder than it looks but we’ve got just the right info for you here) — but judging from some of the other results, it looks like some people might be using Google instead of seeing a doctor.

The third-most searched sex-related question: “Can you get rid of herpes?”, followed by “How to get rid of genital warts”, followed by “What is the clap?”.

While there are certainly plenty of informed, credible sources on the interwebs for all kinds of health-related topics, no article can take the place of a visit to the doctor. So while it’s all fine and dandy to do your initial research online, make sure you’re getting an educated opinion from your own doctor, too.

If you’re one of those people scouring the web for sex tips, allow us to be your guide on what not to do. Continue ahead to discover all the oral sex mistakes you may be making that ruin her orgasm.

Ignoring foreplay

Though it’s easy for a guy to get in the mood (if you know what we mean), women require a bit of warming up for love. This doesn’t mean she isn’t attracted to you — it just means she needs your magic touch.

When you go straight to the vulva (exterior of her vagina), she likely hasn’t had time to get aroused and your tongue-flicking movements will be more annoying than sexy.

To be her sexual Prince Charming, start with a steamy makeout sesh. Keep your hands moving around her face and neck or sliding across her back and chest. Run your fingers down her chest toward her lady parts, but don’t touch them yet!

Be a tease and show her your romantic side before you jump in. How long? At least about 5 minutes. As an added bonus (aside from the awesome sex you’re about to have), you’ll probably find some new erogenous zones along the way!

Getting too aggressive with the tongue action

It feels good when a guy use his tongue like silk. That being said, your tongue has unique skills that are better served in more creative ways than using it like a second penis. Let your fingers be the extremities that take on penetration duties and leave the tongue free to explore.

Instead of trying to shove your tongue inside her, focus on charming her clitoris. Figure out what she likes best by experimenting with a few different patterns (lapping, going side to side windshield wiper-style or teasing her with circles). Once she’s feeling hot and heavy is when you can start to use your fingers — but don’t over-do it.

Changing your methods right before she orgasms

A word to the wise: If she tells you not to stop, that literally means don’t stop what you’re doing. If she says she’s about to orgasm or looks like she’s loving what you’re doing, don’t change it! Now is not the time to get creative with a new position, press harder, go faster… Whatever you’re thinking about doing to potentially speed/intensify her orgasm, don’t.

This sudden change of pace could take you both back to square one, as movements and positions feel different for every woman. It takes time for that intense orgasm-inducing pleasure to build up!

Making things weird

Men sometimes forget that oral sex can actually be super simple. Without the free-for-all thrashing tongue action and random finger insertion, try treating her lady zone like the lips on her face.

Kissing her lips down there can be a passionate, teasing, no-stress way to get her worked up and build anticipation. The simple technique you’re using will allow her to visualize your actions and concentrate on every blissful moment — while you won’t have to worry about hurting her with too much pressure.

The average woman takes about 20 minutes to reach orgasm from oral sex (though some can take hours!) — so don’t get intimidated by the fact that she hasn’t orgasmed yet. Good things take time.

