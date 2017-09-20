This Is the Number of Sexual Partners Considered to Be ‘Too Promiscuous’

Ah, the age-old awkward question in every relationship: what’s your number? As in, how many people have you slept with? To gauge the average Joe’s “number”, the research company Superdrug conducted a survey of over 2,000 people in the U.S. and Europe.

As it turns out, the average American has had 7.2 sexual partners in his or her life, while the average European has had 6.2. However, putting that median data aside, the extremes in the U.S. were much more dramatic than the extremes in Europe. For example, the highest number of sexual partners in the U.S. was 15.7 (Louisiana) and the lowest was 2.6 (Utah). And in Europe, the highest number of sexual partners was 7.0 (United Kingdom) versus the lowest at 5.4 (Italy).

The survey also asked participants how many sexual partners they thought to be “too promiscuous” — and the results might surprise you. Women answered 15.2, while men answered 14. However, both agreed on a similar number for the “ideal” number of sexual partners: women answered 7.5 and men answered 7.6.

And when it comes to how many partners is too conservative, women answered 1.9 and men said 2.3. When broken down by country, most stuck around the 2-3 partners as “too conservative”, except for Austria, who answered 7.

These survey results come hot on the heels of another survey from Superdrug, in which over 2,000 adulterers were asked why they cheated. The survey found that most men cheat because the other person was “really hot,” whereas most women cheat because their partner wasn’t giving them enough attention.

Another survey found that men are more likely to cheat if they’re taller than 5’11”.

Where do you fall in all this data?

