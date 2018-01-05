6 Shower Sex Positions That Actually Work

While shower sex sounds like the most wonderful way to start the day, the truth is, it’s often anything but wonderful. It can involve a lot of confusing body positioning so that both people get adequate access to the shower head, plus the floors can be slippery, making it seem way easier to just give up and take it to the bed instead. But never fear! We’ve rounded up six of the best positions to use in the shower so that both of you have a great and safe time.

Standing doggy-style

A standing version of an old favorite, this position allows your partner to take control while you place your hands on the shower wall or the rim of the bathtub, pleasing both of you and ensuring that no one falls.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Handheld

While you might be most familiar using the shower head for your own pleasure, sex with your partner is also a great time to unhook the head and use it to give your clitoris some attention. Stand in front of your partner and have him lift one of your legs up, holding it with his hand as he enters you. Meanwhile, you turn the shower head nozzle to the setting you like, giving you internal and external stimulation. Handy!

Mutual satisfaction

The best position for those couples worried about slipping while they get sexy, mutual masturbation is exactly what it sounds like: both partners sit on the shower or bathtub floor and touch themselves while watching and/or kissing each other. You are both in complete control of your pleasure, and nobody is at risk of falling!

Girl in tub

A tongue-in-cheek variation of girl on top, this position has your man lying down in the tub while you straddle him on top. His hands are free to touch you and run soap all over you while you hold the rim of the tub and ride him until you finish.

Classic

Watch any romantic comedy with a shower sex scene and you’ll probably see a couple executing this position, which is the shower sex version of the missionary position. You stand facing the shower wall, using it for support, as he enters you from behind and grabs tight to your hips. Make sure the shower head is either spraying on your back or over both of your heads — he wants to see the show, not get an eyeful of hot water.

Standing oral

Another classic, giving or receiving oral while standing is a great way to enjoy shower sex without all the hassle. Ensure the giver’s knees are padded and the shower stream is aimed at the receiver’s back and go to town.

Article written by: Emily Keyes. Follow her here.