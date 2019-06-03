Zach and Tori Roloff Reveal When They’ll Leave ‘Little People, Big World’

Zach Roloff and wife Tori Roloff are opening up about their potential exit from TLC‘s Little People, Big World.

During an appearance on Audrey and Jeremy Roloff’s podcast “Behind the Scenes” on Thursday, May 30, the couple opened up about the possibility of them parting ways with the popular series in the near future, though fans have little to worry about.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“For Zach and I, it’s still fun for us, we still enjoy sharing our story with other people,” Tori explained after her husband had addressed Jeremy and Audrey’s exit from the series. “The minute it becomes pressurized, and becomes something bigger than what it is, you have to really stop and think what’s best for our family, and right now it’s fun for us.”

Given that they currently have no intention of taking a step out of the spotlight, that means that fans will likely get to witness Tori’s pregnancy and the arrival of the couple’s second child. In May, they had announced that they are expecting a little girl.

“Zachary and I are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother! We are expecting a sweet baby girl this November,” the couple announced the news on Instagram. “Thank you so much for always supporting our family and loving us!”

Speaking to Us Weekly, the couple had revealed that their baby girl is due in November.

“We are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother!” the couple told the outlet. “We can not wait to meet our sweet baby girl!”

Along with witnessing another Roloff make their way into the world, fans can also expect to see more of little Jackson, the couple’s first child together. Just like his father, the toddler has dwarfism, and the proud parents frequently share updates regarding the little one’s daily life as well as his health, which is currently great.

“Thank the Lord, Jackson hasn’t really had any significant [health problems],” Roloff revealed in May. “He’s had a couple ear infections, which can be common with dwarfism. There’s a lot of potentials, but for now it’s too early to tell. We actually have the same pediatrician for him that was my pediatrician growing up, so that’s been really nice because he’s familiar with dwarfism and those things. In Portland, [it’s] a little harder to find a pediatrician that has that experience with dwarfism.”

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.