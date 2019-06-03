Zach Roloff Shares How He Really Felt When Brother Jeremy Left ‘Little People, Big World’

Zach Roloff holds no hard feelings towards older brother Jeremy Roloff and his wife Audrey after they left their TLC series Little People, Big World.

Roloff and his wife Tori appeared on Jeremy and Audrey’s podcast “Behind the Scenes” on Thursday, May 30, where they answered some of fans’ biggest burning questions, including their true feelings regarding the former couple’s exit.

“You guys stepping off the show…it’s fine, we’re fine with it,” Roloff said. “You guys were doing other things that ended up being very successful. You guys had a pathway that you had a lot of drive towards. You can’t fault that.”

Jeremy and Audrey, who share daughter Ember, had announced in July of 2018 that they would be parting ways with the popular TLC reality TV series after 14 years.

“After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come. A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last,” they announced on Instagram. “It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride. We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun. [pray emoji] We will still be supporting the family as they carry the #LPBW torch onward. This is a decision concerning Audrey and me specifically – the show must go on!”

“That being said, we’re not disappearing,” they continued. “We have a lot of exciting stuff in the works and are eager to continue the work that the Lord has called us to!”

“Again, we thank you, and always enjoy when we get a chance to meet one of you,” they concluded. “Whether it be in the airport, on the street, at pumpkin season or at one of our upcoming Beating50percent events! THANK YOU for all the love and support. Your messages, comments, gifts, and mail are noticed and appreciated. You guys are the best. Thank you for respecting our decision.”

Since then, the couple has focused their attention on their family as well as their book, A Love Letter Life, which includes “never before told” from their dating journey, as well as other tidbits from their relationship journey.

The book even saw the couple embark on a book tour, a task that wasn’t necessarily easy for Audrey, who had admitted on social media that she “broke down” when she had to leave her daughter for a week.