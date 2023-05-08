'You, Me & My Ex': Kenzie Walks Away After Boyfriend Matt Crosses the Line With Ex Chelsea in Exclusive Sneak Peek

You, Me & My Ex star Matt may have gone too far this time with his girlfriend Kenzie as he pushes the limits with jokes about his ex-girlfriend (and current roommate) Chelsea. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Monday's all-new episode of the TLC show, the twisted Tennessee trio's attempt to stay cool in a baby pool goes all wrong when Matt's jokes about Chelsea's assets don't sit right with Kenzie.

The conversation begins with Matt complimenting his current girlfriend, saying her bathing suit makes her "t-s look nice." While Kenzie accepts the accolade, Chelsea jumps in to jokingly ask, "Me or her?" to which her ex-boyfriend affirms, "Her." Matt then can't help but add to Chelsea, who is wearing a sun shirt over her bikini, "I'm sure yours look nice, but we can't see 'em."

While Chelsea jokes to Matt and Kenzie that the addition of her overshirt is because she's "an outdoorsman now," she tells the camera, "I didn't wanna make Kenzie jealous by showing off my best feature, which are my boobs that she doesn't have." Kenzie already looks uncomfortable, but the situation only gets more awkward when Matt doubles down to Chelsea: "I mean, honestly, your boobs do look good, though. Those [bleep] are worth every penny," he says, adding sarcastically, "Glad you got 'em after we broke up. ...My luck."

Kenzie looks ticked as she tells the two she has "no comment" on their conversation. She adds to the camera, "Sometimes I can deal with Matt's humor, but it ain't working today. Matt keeps up these jokes and him and Chelsea are both gonna be looking for a place to live at the end of the day." While Matt insists that Kenzie not get "mad" about the conversation going on between him and Chelsea, as it's "just a simple compliment," she admits she can't help but be sensitive to the "weird" relationship between the two.

"Expectations that are still expected, even to this day," she continues. "Like, 'Oh, I have nowhere to live. Can I live with you?'" Matt jumps in, "I mean, let's not act like she's not sitting right f-king next to you. I mean, I wanted to help her," but is cut off when Kenzie gets up to go inside. "I mean, really, you're leaving? Okay," he asks incredulously, as Chelsea tells him, "Good job." You, Me & My Ex airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.