'You, Me & My Ex': Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at the Wild Drama to Come With an All-New Season of Exes

How can a relationship survive when your partner is a little too close for comfort with their ex? In a brand new season of You, Me & My Ex that premieres Monday, April 17, two new groups join the lineup in the TLC show that gives new meaning to "three's a crowd." With these bizarrely close friendships between exes threatening new relationships, are the exes able to give each other up? Or can they find a way to live together in peace? PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek of all the drama to come this season – check out a preview of the new season above and keep scrolling to meet the couples all tangled up in some "ex-y" drama. You, Me & My Ex premieres a brand new season Monday, April 17 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

April, John, Loren, Roy – Jacksonville, NC (Photo: TLC) April and John may have happily renewed their vows at the end of Season 1, but April was still determined to keep her ex-husband Roy in her life. Since then, April and John have separated, and Loren has taken John's side of the bed with April in a committed relationship as "Domestic Life Partners" – and living in Roy's House. With Roy coming up on his last year in California and April dying to move cross-country in hopes of a new start with Loren, Loren finds herself in a complicated situation with a new love interest.

Chelsea, Matthew, Kenzie – Nashville, TN (Photo: TLC) Get ready for this twisted Tennessee trio! Chelsea and Matt dated for several years before a dramatic breakup split the two apart. A month later, Matt started dating Kenzie, and while Chelsea wasn't happy with her ex for moving on so quickly, Matt remains her best and only friend even years later. Matt, in turn, drops everything to help his ex, even if it means putting her above Kenzie. So when Chelsea finds herself without a place to live after selling her house, she moves in with Matt and Kenzie – who isn't thrilled about the new roomie. Will Kenzie have to kick Chelsea out of her life with Matt for good?

Jennifer, Chantel, Josh, Danielle – Tampa, FL (Photo: TLC) Last season on You, Me & My Ex, Chantel gave birth thanks to wife Jennifer's ex-husband, Josh, who donated the sperm. After years of positive co-parenting, Jennifer, Josh and his wife Danielle think it's a great idea to try and live together under one roof to parent all three of their collective kids together, but Chantel thinks cohabitating will crack the foundation of their relationship together. Despite her concerns, this Florida foursome is going to try to live together for several months in hopes of a better life together. Will it work?

De'Andre, Elodie, Rowan – Boca Raton, FL (Photo: TLC) Things are getting hot over in Boca Raton. De'Andre and Rowan were together for four years until they broke up due to De'Andre's lack of love and care for Rowan and her bunny, Muffin. Rowan still is close with De'Andre's mom, coming over for weekly dinners and check-ins, but De'Andre is moving on with new girlfriend Elodie, who he met on social media. Things get complicated when the mother and model tells De'Andre he has to figure out if he's ready to be a stepdad, and De'Andre is still trying to prove he doesn't have lingering feelings for his ex.