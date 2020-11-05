✖

Jake Quickenden, a British singer who appeared on The X Factor and other U.K. reality shows, underwent a four-hour surgery on his arm Monday and has since shared positive updates on his Instagram page. Quickenden never specified what the surgery was for, but The Sun reported last month he suffered an injury while filming the new season of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. The 32-year-old singer competed on The X Factor in 2012 and 2014 and won the 2018 season of Dancing on Ice.

On Monday, Quickenden shared a pair of photos from his hospital bed, with the first showing him striking a pose in his hospital gown. "I asked for fishnets and they said no," he joked. "I’ve never felt so sexy, do you wear underwear in the gowns..... asking for a mate!! Operation... is about to get underway, see you in a few hours!!" After the procedure, Quickenden shared a photo of himself giving a thumb up. "Pretty high right now, but we good!!!" he wrote. "Road to recovery begins.... blesses."

Quickenden has since revealed he is recovering at home, wearing a sling on his arm. On Thursday, he shared a photo of himself kissing his girlfriend Sophie Church's baby bump. "Straight out of surgery and then was away for two nights filming the real full monty, so glad to be home, missed these two so much," he wrote. "As you can see [Church] is really showing now!!! Honestly cannot wait to be a dad and I can’t stop smiling!"

Quickenden never shared the details of the procedure on Instagram, but sources told The Sun in October he was forced to quit Celebrity SAS after he tore muscles in his pectorals and biceps. The source called the injury "quite serious" and predicted Quickenden would need surgery. "He was pulling a boat out of the water during one of the challenges and tore his muscles," the source explained.

Quickenden and Church started dating in June 2018. They suffered a miscarriage last year. This will be Quickenden's first child, while Church has a 6-year-old son from a previous relationship.

The singer rose to fame in the U.K after appearing on The X Factor in 2012 and 2014. He also starred in I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2014 and won Dancing on Ice in 2018. He also starred in the U.K. touring production of Hair last year. Earlier this year, he was taking part in SAS: Who Dares Wins, a reality TV show where contestants try to survive a two-week training course similar to one the U.K. Special Air Service uses.