Bravo Show Filming Halted After Tragic Loss

In the wake of Mary Cosby’s son Robert Cosby Jr.’s death, TMZ reports production on Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has been postponed.

Production was set to begin this week in Utah. But as Cosby and co-stars grapple with the tragic loss, it has been pushed back, though an official resume date has yet to be determined.

Robert Jr.’s addiction issues played a major part of Mary’s storyline in the two most recent seasons. He opened up about trying drugs for the first time when he was 16 while at a party, which later progressed into an addiction to prescription drugs, opioids and heroin. He was just 23 years old at the time of his passing.

Reports reveal cops and paramedics were called to Mary’s Utah home when they received a call of finding a 24-year-old male unresponsive. Responders gave the unresponsive male narcan, used in overdose situations. Unfortunately, it was quickly treated as a death investigation. Mary was not filming the show at the time of her son’s death.

Robert Jr. had a difficult few months leading up to his passing. He was arrested for trespassing and assault in September 2025 following a no-contact order from his estranged wife, Alexiana Smokoff. She filed for divorce several months later. They wed at a Utah courthouse in September 2022.

Of her son’s death, Mary and her husband Robert Sr. released a statement, saying, “Our beloved son Robert Jr. has been called home to the Lord,” she wrote. “Though our hearts ache, we take comfort in God’s promise and in knowing he is finally at peace.” She added, “We are grateful for your prayers and trust in the Lord to carry us through this time of sorrow.”

Bravo honcho Andy Cohen addressed the news on social media, writing, “Devastatingly sad news out of SLC. This is every parent’s worst nightmare. My heart is broken for Mary, and I am sending all my love to her and Robert Sr.”

In a statement Wednesday, the network released an official statement, writing, “We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Mary’s beloved son, Robert Jr. Mary is a cherished member of our family, and our thoughts, love, and deepest condolences are with her and her loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”