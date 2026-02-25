‘Star Trek’ and ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Actor Dies: John Wheeler Was 95

John Wheeler, a character actor best known for his role as Ambassador Gav on Star Trek and as Mr. Rhuebottom on The Dukes of Hazzard, has died. He was 95.

Wheeler died on Feb. 6 at his home in Claremont, Calif., his daughter, Johanna Wheeler, told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday.

LOS ANGELES – NOVEMBER 17: Mark Lenard as Sarek and William Shatner as Captain James T. Kirk talk to John Wheeler as Amassador Gav in the STAR TREK episode, “Journey to Babel.” Season 2, episode 10 originally broadcast November 17, 1967. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Wheeler made his on-screen debut in heavy special effects makeup as he portrayed Tellarites politician Ambassador Gav on the November 1967 episode of Star Trek titled “Journey to Babel.” He also appeared in a much more recognizable way in CBS’ The Dukes of Hazzard, playing general store owner Mr. Rhuebottom in 1982.

Wheeler also portrayed William Frawley alongside Frances Fisher, Maurice Benard and Robin Pearson Rose in CBS’ 1991 telefilm, Lucy & Desi: Before the Laughter, and appeared as a McDonald’s manager in the memorable 1971 commercial “Grab a Bucket and Mop” for the restaurant alongside John Amos and Robert Ridgely.

Born on June 20, 1930, in Corsicana, Tex., Wheeler attended Texas Christian University and the University of the Pacific before graduating with a degree in music in 1952 and going on to serve in the U.S. Army.

Wheeler would go on to perform with the New York City Opera, the Grammy-winning Belafonte Singers and the DeCormier Singers, also showing off his musical prowess on Broadway — first in 1961’s The Happiest Girl in the World, and then in 1962’s Kean, 1964’s Café Crown and I Had a Ball and 1966’s Sweet Charity.

When it came to the big screen, Wheeler appeared in Elvis Presley’s Live a Little, Love a Little in an uncredited role, as well as the 1969 film adaptation of Sweet Charity. Wheeler’s other films included 1969’s Tell Them Willie Boy Is Here, 1971’s Support Your Local Gunfighter, 1974’s Mame, Newman’s Law and Big Bad Mama, 1978’s Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, 1979’s The North Avenue Irregulars and The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again and 1995’s Apollo 13.

Wheeler also appeared in episodes of numerous iconic television shows, including The Odd Couple, Green Acres, The Brady Bunch, Then Came Bronson, Mannix, Bonanza, Gunsmoke, Here’s Lucy, Happy Days, The Waltons, The Rockford Files, Rhoda, Dallas, Night Court, The Golden Girls and ER.

Wheeler is survived by his daughter Johanna, sons Christopher and Timothy, and his grandson, Brandon, having been married to wife Helen Wheeler from 1959 until her death in 2013.