‘A Major Figure’ in Movie and TV Has Died: RIP to Actor Raymond Bouchard

Family, peers and fans are mourning the death of “a major figure in our culture.”

Raymond Bouchard, an actor in movies and TV shows, has died, according to TVA Nouvelles and François Legault, the Premier Minister of Quebec.

Family confirmed to TVA that the Seducing Doctor Lewis star died after an ICU hospitalization for an unspecified virus. He was 80.

Actor of the movie Raymond Bouchard attends 'Les Profs 2' : Paris Premiere at Le Grand Rex on June 9, 2015 in Paris, France.

The leader of Quebec soon issued a statement on the passing, praising Bouchard for his performances and dedication to his country.

“It is with sadness that I learn of the passing of Raymond Bouchard, a major figure in our culture,” Legault wrote on X. “I remember in particular his roles in L’or et le papier, La grande séduction and Lance et compte. He was also a committed man, deeply attached to our cultural identity. On my behalf and on behalf of the Government of Quebec, I offer my most sincere condolences to his family, his loved ones, and to the entire artistic community.”

Bouchard famously led the hit TV show L’Or et le Papier, a project that earned him a Gémeaux Award, an award similar to an Emmy but for French-language Canadian shows. He also appeared in Trudeau, L’Imposteur, Une affaire criminelle, and He Shoots, He Scores (Lance et compte). In film, he starred in Seducing Doctor Lewis (La Grande séduction), La Florida, The Conquest, Funkytown, Nitro and Life with My Father (La Vie avec mon père).

He was also a voice actor, providing French dubbing for The Exorcist and Toy Story 2.