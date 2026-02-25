Lisa Rinna Addresses Those Rumors About Husband Harry Hamlin’s Sexuality

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills staple Lisa Rinna is firing back on longstanding speculation about her husband Harry Hamlin’s sexuality. The soap opera actress has been married since 1997 and they share two daughters, Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray.

After nearly 29 years of marriage, Rinna says rumors about Hamlin being part of the LGTBQ+ community are false. The Bravo alum addressed the rumors in her new book, You Better Believe I’m Gonna Talk About It, which is currently available for purchase.

“He is not a gay man in any way, shape or form, not that there’s anything wrong with that,” she continued. Rinna says she never heard such rumors about her husband until she began appearing on the show in 2014.

“I just figured bitches will say anything to get my hackles up, so it never concerned me,” she added. “My reaction was always more, ‘why you mad, boo?’” She left the show in 2023. In the book, Rinna says it’s a copout during arguments on the show and an easy jab fellow Housewives make against each others husbands, saying, “every husband’s sexuality was questioned at some point on that show.”

“When you’re a good-looking man in Hollywood with a good sense of style, that adds up to ‘is he gay?’” Rinna questioned in the book. Rinna shared that Hamlin has been at the forefront of “gay rumors” since he starred in the 1982 film, Making Love in which he starred as Bart McGuire, an openly gay character who has an affair with a straight married man.

“Mainstream films about gay men are still rare today, but back then it was unheard of,” Rinna wrote. “He does what rings true to him,” she continued. “It was something that he felt was absolutely necessary to do. Harry made a brave decision, and it bit him in the ass.”

As a result of that film, Rinna says Hamlin’s career took a hit. “[He] was blacklisted for several years afterward,” and it took him 40 years to book the 2023 studio film 80 for Brady.

Despite such, Rinna and Hamlin are standing strong. “To this day, Harry says he would do ‘Making Love’ all over again because it was so impactful,” Rina wrote. “Harry changed so many people’s lives, and that’s why he wouldn’t have it any other way.”

She says they remain “unbothered” by the rumors and share a “great deal of trust,” noting that she never has to worry about him cheating. “I would be shocked if I ever found out he was having an affair,” Rinna said.