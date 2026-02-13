Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Widow Allison Holker Gets Engaged 3 Years After His Death

Allison Holker is engaged three years after the death of her first husband, fellow So You Think You Can Dance alum Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

The professional dancer, who was married to Boss from 2013 until his death in 2022, announced on Thursday that she was engaged to tech executive Adam Edmunds after publicly confirming their relationship in September 2024.

Allison Holker and Adam Edmunds at the Deadline x Dancing with the Stars 20th Anniversary Portrait Studio at CBS Television City on November 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Anthony Avellano/Deadline via Getty Images)

“We’re ENGAGED!” Holker wrote alongside photos of Edmunds’ elaborate proposal, which included a live performance by Clinton Kane, who sang “I Guess I’m in Love,” the couple’s favorite song. “It was the most romantic night of my life!”

“I am so in love with you Adam,” continued the bride-to-be, who is mom to Weslie, 17, Maddox, 9, and Zaia, 5. “Baby, I am forever grateful for you and the impact you have had in my life and my kids lives.”

“I am a better person because of you,” she continued. “You helped me find me again and showed me how to love. Every morning I wake up I feel safe knowing you are My person at my side. You and your kids coming into our lives has been the biggest blessing.”

Holker revealed that she was initially surprised with a birthday party, attended by the couple’s friends and family, before it turned into a “surprise proposal party.”

“The whole night was magic and you had every detail thought out to make it even more special,” she gushed, adding in a promise to her new fiancé, “Adam, I will always support you, hold you and love you! You are my everything Adam.”

Edmunds came into Holker’s life as she and her children were mourning the loss of Boss, who died by suicide in 2022. As Holker has moved forward with her new love, she has continued to remember her late husband, sharing moments from their life together on Instagram on the third anniversary of The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ’s passing.

“We honor you and cherish all of our beautiful memories with you,” she wrote at the time. “We loved laughing, creating and dancing. We will love you forever.”