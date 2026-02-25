‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star’s Business Is $87K Behind in Rent

Kenya Moore has to pay a hefty bill for the commercial space she rents for her hair spa. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been ordered by a Georgia judge to pay her landlord more than $80k in rent and utilities, per TMZ.

Moore’s company, Moore Vision Media, has to pay $43,988 by the end of this month, and another $43,988.67 by the end of March, bringing her total to $87,976. The judge also ordered her company to pay around $5,500 a month in rent unless she vacates the premises.

Since the judge made the decision, the landlord has claimed that Moore’s company failed to pay the first installment by the court’s deadline and demanded she immediately vacate, which the judge has yet to rule on. Moore first opened the Kenya Moore Hair Spa in Atlanta in 2024. The landlord sued Moore in October 2025, alleging unpaid rent and utilities under the lease, saying Moore stopped paying rent and utilities in December 2024.

As for the former Miss USA, she says she stopped paying rent and utilities after the landlord failed to make improvements to the property, as requested. It’s unclear if the business is currently in operation.

Moore’s journey to opening the hair studio was long documented on the Bravo reality series. She initially started a hair care line, to grow long and natural hair, with Kenya Moore Hair Care. The products are available for purchase online, and at one point, they were available for purchase in CVS stores and Sally’s Beauty Supply stores throughout the U.S.

In Season 16 of RHOA, Moore grew emotional when speaking about opening the salon, saying she spent her daughter Brooklyn’s college fund and nearly $200k of her savings to invest in her business. She was fired from the show midway through the season amid an escalating feud with then-newcomer, Brit Eady. She is not returning for the forthcoming 17th season.