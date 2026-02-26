‘Back to the Future’ Star Accused of Battery and Fraud in New Lawsuit

Back to the Future actor Crispin Glover has been accused of battery, fraud, and assault, among other crimes, in a new lawsuit filed by his former girlfriend.

In the lawsuit, obtained by PEOPLE on Wednesday, the 61-year-old actor is accused of battery, fraud, wrongful eviction, malicious prosecution, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, as well as of violating California’s Tom Bane Civil Rights Act.

Crispin Glover of “Mr. K” at the Deadline Studio held at the Bisha Hotel during the Toronto International Film Festival 2024 on September 8, 2024 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by KC Armstrong/Deadline via Getty Images)

The unnamed ex, described in the complaint as a “model originally from the United Kingdom who lives with autism spectrum disorder and related mood disorders,” claims that she was “essentially held captive and used for sex and free labor by Mr. Glover under false pretenses.”

Glover’s representative has since denied the “baseless allegations in the strongest possible terms” in a statement to TMZ.

In her filing, Jane Doe claims she met the River’s Edge actor on social media in 2015, and that he made “strange advances” and encouraged her to move to Los Angeles. Doe then claimed that the two met eight years later in Germany, where she alleges that he “showed off several items of Nazi memorabilia from his collection.”

Doe says that she was then “groomed” by Glover, who promised a “new life” and a career in the entertainment industry if she moved from the U.K. to Los Angeles to work as his assistant, which she did in 2024.

Doe claims that when she arrived in L.A., she “found herself in a disturbing situation where Mr. Glover wanted to control her actions and track her whereabouts and basically serve him as a live in girlfriend/sex slave,” all while she “relied entirely on Mr. Glover’s promises for money and shelter.”

Doe claims that Glover locked her out of the home one day in March when she left to go to a mosque, “and that Mr. Glover wanted her to find a new place to live,” essentially evicting her from the house “without notice or warning of any kind, rendering her homeless.”

Actor Crispin Glover attends the premiere of Ghost World on July 18, 2001 at the Egyptian Theater in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

The complaint also alleges that Glover assaulted Doe when she attempted to re-enter the home to retrieve her belongings and cats, with Doe claiming he “attacked her, grabbing her neck and choking her in a headlock, leaving a visible wound and scar on her neck.”

She also accuses Glover of filing a “false” police report against her, claiming she was an intruder in his home and filing a restraining order against her, which caused “permanent damage” to her career and reputation. Doe also alleges that Glover continued to “harass” her after filing the restraining order against her in an attempt to continue their sexual relationship.

Doe is asking for a jury trial to determine special and general damages, as well as the financial cost of her suit, her attorneys’ fees, and other relief as per the court’s discretion.

Glover’s rep denied the allegations made against the actor in a statement to TMZ. “Mr. Glover denies these baseless allegations in the strongest possible terms,” they said in a statement. “The reality is that on March 2, 2024, Mr. Glover was the victim of an unprovoked felony assault by Jane Doe at his Los Angeles residence. Mr. Glover called LAPD, which came to the scene, investigated, and arrested Jane Doe. These facts are documented by law enforcement records and by the restraining order filed by Mr. Glover against Jane Doe at that time.”

“Mr. Glover intends to vigorously defend himself and pursue all available relief,” the statement continued. “He is confident the judicial process will expose this lawsuit as a meritless fabrication.”