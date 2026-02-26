Lisa Rinna Thinks She Was Drugged at ‘Traitors’ Party

Lisa Rinna believes she was drugged at The Traitors Season 4 premiere party.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 62, revealed during an appearance on Good Day New York on Thursday that she had fentanyl and amphetamines in her system after the Jan. 8 party.

Videos by PopCulture.com

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: Lisa Rinna visits the SiriusXM Studio at SiriusXM Studios on February 03, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

When asked by hosts Jerry O’Connell and Rosanna Scotto about TMZ‘s report earlier this week that she had been roofied during the party at The Abbey in West Hollywood, Rinna answered, “Yes, I was. I had fentanyl in my system.”

“I’m not kidding,” she said when the hosts expressed their shock. “I had fentanyl, high levels of amphetamines and other things.”

She continued, “But I can’t talk a lot about it because we’re still dealing with it. It was leaked, and my team is dealing with it now.”

Rinna added that “luckily,” her husband, Harry Hamlin, was also in attendance at the party and was “able to get [her] out of there quickly,” emphasizing that she was not drunk.

The Traitors star added about her alleged drugging, “So many people that I know have had this happen at The Abbey. All my daughter’s friends. I mean, this is not a first-time thing. This is something that’s gone on for years. And I do think it needs to be a conversation. And I’m glad now that it’s out and we will deal with it. I just haven’t had my own time to do that yet.”

lisa rinna on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

After Rinna’s Good Day New York appearance, The Abbey issued a statement to Us Weekly. “Lisa’s team shared concerns with us following her visit, and we immediately conducted a thorough internal review,” a rep for the venue said in a statement. “When she became unwell, our security team assisted her and escorted her safely out of the venue. We pulled and reviewed all available surveillance footage from the time in question and interviewed staff on duty. We found no evidence of drink tampering or suspicious behavior toward her.”

“We cannot speak to medical findings and do not want to speculate about toxicology results. We take any report of a guest feeling unwell or unsafe extremely seriously and follow established investigative protocols,” the statement continued. “Drink tampering is a crime. If any guest believes their drink has been compromised, we strongly encourage them to report it immediately, either to our management team so we can respond in real time, or directly to law enforcement if they prefer. The Abbey has extensive surveillance coverage, trained security personnel, and ongoing drink-safety measures in place. Guest safety remains our highest priority.”