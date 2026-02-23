‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Queen Dies at 51: RIP to Maxi Shield

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 1 queen Maxi Shield has died at age 51.

The performer and activist’s death was announced on Monday by Universal Sydney, a Sydney, Australia-based LGBTQ+ venue at which Maxi regularly performed.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the news of our beloved Maxi Shield’s passing,” began Universal Sydney licensee Dillon Shaw in a statement shared on Instagram.

“In all my years in this community, there has never been a time I can remember when Maxi wasn’t an iconic presence (and she’d absolutely smack you for reminding her of that),” Shaw continued. “Maxi worked across every queer venue in Sydney, touching hearts not only across the country but around the world through her appearance on Drag Race Down Under.”

“This Mardi Gras will feel different,” Shaw wrote. “It will be more solemn, as so many of us gather carrying the space left by her smile, her quick wit, and her remarkable spirit.”

“Maxi was a big personality with a heart of gold. I’m heartbroken that the world won’t get to see this legend light up a stage again, and that I won’t get to share another giggle over lunch with my friend,” Shaw went on. “Her love, her humour, and her impact live on through the incredible Sydney talent she directly influenced, and through the scene she helped shape with such passion.”

“She was a force. She was brilliant. And I will miss my friend dearly,” the statement concluded. “Fly high, you incredible queen. We love you.”

Maxi’s cause of death has not been announced, but in September, the Drag Race Down Under star, who finished in sixth place on her season, announced that she had been diagnosed with throat cancer.

Following news of Maxi’s death, Drag Race Down Under judge Michelle Visage took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late queen. “I loved this queen,” Visage wrote. “A glorious human on the inside and out. Your love, heart, talent and energy will be missed…. @maxishield rest in power, my angel, you were truly one of a kind.”