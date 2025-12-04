‘Worst Cooks in America: Reality Check’ Features 2 ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Favorites

Two Dancing With the Stars favorites are making their way from the ballroom into the kitchen on Season 30 of Worst Cooks in America.

Dancing With the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy and Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, who competed on Season 23 of the ABC dance competition show, are among the celebrity personalities to appear on Worst Cooks in America: Reality Check, which premieres Jan. 4 on Food Network.

Also taking on the kitchen this season are The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City‘s Lisa Barlow, MTV VJ Downtown Julie Brown, Shahs of Sunset and The Valley: Persian Style star Reza Farahan, Love & Hip Hop: Miami and Desiguales‘ Amara La Negra, RuPaul’s Drag Race star Manila Luzon, rapper and actor Romeo Miller, 7th Heaven alum Beverley Mitchell, and The Challenge and The Traitors USA star CT Tamburello.

On Worst Cooks in America: Reality Check, Food Network stars Jeff Mauro and Tiffany Derry will work to “transform an all-star cast from cooking disasters to kitchen masters with an intense culinary boot camp like no other,” according to Wednesday’s announcement.

Each chef will take their team of celebrity recruits “through their paces” with entertainment-themed challenges, including Blockbuster Bites, The Worst Lotus and Agents of Flavor, but only the last one standing will win $25,000 for the charity of their choice and bragging rights for their mentor.

The season premiere will show off the contestants’ initial cooking skills with a baseline challenge, with the main dish being “a bold and spicy Piri Piri chicken.” Those competitors who don’t rise to the challenge will then face off in a blind elimination cook-off.

“The kitchen is not where this season’s celebrity recruits shine – but Jeff and Tiffany are determined to change that,” said Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery, in a statement. “Worst Cooks is where comedy and cooking chaos collide, but in the end there are some impressive culinary transformations that will blow our audience away.”

Worst Cooks in America: Reality Check premieres on Sunday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on Food Network.