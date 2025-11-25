Eliminated ‘DWTS’ Contestant Calls Show ‘Toxic’, Val Chmerkovskiy Responds

Corey Feldman is calling out the “toxic” elements of his time on Dancing With the Stars — and earning quite a bit of pushback in the process.

The Goonies star, who was paired with pro Jenna Johnson in the ongoing Season 34 of the ABC dance competition before being eliminated in week two, spoke out about “behind-the-scenes drama” during Monday’s episode of the Gurvey’s Law show.

(Disney/Eric McCandless)

“There was a lot of stupidity in the mudslinging that went on behind the scenes,” he claimed. “Actually there, everything was great. But the behind-the-scenes drama and B.S. that people throw around that show, I’ve never seen anything like it.”

The former child actor explained that while “everybody gets along” on the actual show, reports he read “in the paper” painted a different story: “This person’s mad at this person. These people aren’t talking to each other.’ ‘Corey Feldman destroyed the show. He destroyed the whole show because he was such an egomaniac and so difficult to work with.’”

Feldman also had an issue with comments made by Johnson’s brother-in-law, former pro Maks Chmerkovskiy, who told the Daily Mail following their elimination that Johnson had “a bit of an uphill climb with Corey.”

“I asked Jenna, I’m like, ‘Where is this coming from?’” Feldman recalled. “She rolls her eyes. She’s like, ‘It’s just Maks. Don’t pay attention to him. He just wants attention.’”

Following Feldman’s radio appearance, Johnson’s husband, pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy, responded to PEOPLE’s Instagram post about the Stand By Me actor’s comments, dropping four emojis conveying his thoughts on what was said — a thinking emoji, an emoji wearing a monocle, an emoji with its lips zipped and an emoji with a growing nose like Pinocchio’s famous lying tell.

(Disney/Andrew Eccles)

Val, who is currently competing in the Season 34 finals with partner Alix Earle, wasn’t the only person to push back against Feldman’s impression.

Along with the dancer, 39, who is currently partnered with Alix Earle, former competitors also disagreed with Corey’s comments.

Lindsey Stirling, who placed second with pro partner Mark Ballas on Season 25, commented, “I only had the best memories come from my time on DWTS. From the producers, to the makeup team to the camera men to the dancers, everyone was so kind and respectful. It was literally a dream experience.”

Season 18 runner-up Amy Purdy, who was partnered with Derek Hough, agreed, “Never experienced anything toxic when I was on the show,” as Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Mauricio Umansky, who danced with partner Emma Slater in Season 32, confirmed, “There is nothing toxic on the show. It’s such a welcoming family.”