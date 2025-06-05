Ryan Lochte’s Wife Kayla Reid Files for Divorce

Ryan Lochte and his wife Kayla Reid are going their separate ways.

Reid revealed in a Tuesday Instagram post that she made the “painful” decision earlier this year to divorce the 12-time Olympic medalist after seven years of marriage. Court documents obtained by Today confirmed that Reid filed for divorce in Florida in March of this year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Earlier this year, I made the hard decision to end my marriage after deep prayer and reflection,” Reid wrote, “I hold marriage in the highest regard, so this has been one of the most painful, revealing, and challenging seasons of my life. I’ve been hesitant to share until I could do so from a place of healing — not from fresh, open wounds.”

She continued, “Sometimes we face trials we didn’t choose or see coming. And in those moments, we’re forced to make the hardest decisions to protect our peace, our children, and our future. I’ve come to the understanding that staying isn’t always the most loving decision someone can make. For me, leaving was an act of love — for those around me and for myself.”

Although Reid acknowledged that “living with transparency and authenticity has been how I have grown into the person I am today,” she said that going forward, she will protect “the parts of this journey that are private and unfolding in uncharted territory.”

“I choose to believe that new growth can emerge from broken ground,” she said. “Moving forward, I’m choosing to give myself grace. I’m choosing resilience. And I’m choosing to believe that what lies ahead will bring strength and peace.”

Lochte and Reid went public with their relationship after the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and became engaged during a private helicopter tour of Los Angeles that same year. They went on to tie the knot in 2018 and share three children – son Caiden, 7, and daughters Liv, 5 and Georgia, who will turn 2 later this year.

Opening up about their separation in a post of his own, Lochte said he is “deeply grateful for the life we’ve built together and especially for the love we share for our three children.”

“This past year has brought major changes for both of us as we’ve come to the difficult decision to end our marriage. I’m deeply grateful for the life we’ve built together and especially for the love we share for our three children,” he said, adding that while “this decision hasn’t been easy, I believe it’s the right step toward peace and well-being for us both.”

The Olympic winner said he remains “committed to healing, growth, and co-parenting with care and respect as we move forward separately,” before concluding the message by thanking “our family and friends for your continued support — it truly means a lot as we begin this new chapter.”