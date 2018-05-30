Jennifer Lopez Tears up During ‘World of Dance’ Premiere Performance

Did this World of Dance performance remind Jennifer Lopez of her relationship with Alex Rodriguez?

The World of Dance judge got pretty emotional after watching a dance during the NBC dance competition show’s Season 2 premiere Tuesday, May 29, opening up in a cryptic way about her own romantic experiences.

After watching Sean and Kaycee, a hip-hop fusion duo from Los Angeles perform an emotional dance to “Silence” by Marshmello feat. Khalid, during which one partner danced while wearing a blindfold, which was removed at the end, Lopez got teary on the judge’s panel.

“You really touched our hearts,” she said, receiving conciliatory pats on the back by her fellow judges. “The idea of not being able to see in a relationship, being so close to somebody, but not really seeing them, and then taking that off and allowing them in, it’s beautiful!”

She continued: “It’s like, ‘See me.’ And then one person has to see the other person first, and the other person gets that trust and it happens. It was just so beautifully done.”

Lopez has been dating former MLB star Rodriguez since 2017, following her 2008 divorce from husband Marc Anthony.

“I describe it as the luckiest day of my life,” Rodriguez told Ellen DeGeneres in April of the day he reconnected with the songstress.

But don’t expect the A-Lister couple to walk down the aisle anytime soon.

Recently opening up in the April Harper’s Bazaar cover story, Lopez revealed her thoughts on marriage at this point in her life.

“I do believe in marriage, and I would love to grow old with somebody in a committed relationship,” the star told the outlet. “But I’m not forcing anything right now.”

The couple have already started blending their families — Lopez’s 10-year-old twins Max and Emme and Rodriguez’s daughters Natasha, 13, and Ella, 9 — making it known that their priorities lie with their children first and foremost.

The former New York Yankee’s daughters were a huge fan of Lopez from the beginning, in fact. “She is such a great role model. They look at her like she’s the Messiah,” Rodriguez told PEOPLE.

He added, “When they’re in Las Vegas, I don’t think they leave Jennifer’s side.”

World of Dance airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo credit: NBC