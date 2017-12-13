Witney Carson Drops out of ‘DWTS’ Tour Due to Health Reasons

Witney Carson will no longer be taking the Dancing With the Stars Live! stage.

The Dancing With the Stars pro revealed Wednesday that she would be taking time off from the winter tour due to her father-in-law, Kevin McAllister, battling pancreatic cancer.

She shared the news with fans in an Instagram post that she would be taking time off to be by her husband, Carson McAllister’s, side.

“My sweet father-in-law has been dealing with pancreatic cancer for the last year and a half. A few days ago he was having stomach issues & was unable to keep anything down,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of Kevin in the hospital. “His doctors decided to do an exploratory surgery to find the problem, which we thought was just a minor issue. Unfortunately, we were completely wrong. The cancer has spread throughout his entire abdomen. We are so blindsided and still in shock.”

Carson explained that doctors believe her father-in-law only has a few weeks left.

“After much heartache and discussion, Kevin has decided to fight it and try another aggressive chemotherapy treatment,” she added. “My heart hurts to tell you all that I will not be able to do the DWTS tour this winter. This is an extraordinarily difficult time for us.”

“I hope all of you can understand that my place is here with my family. Right now, my focus needs to be on my family & especially on my husband. I want to wish my partner, Frankie, and the whole tour an amazing run. I love my fans & I feel so devastated that I can’t be there, but know that my heart is there with you,” she concluded.

Carson and partner Frankie Muniz came in third during the most recent season of the ABC dancing competition.

The team was a fan favorite this season, and last month the Malcolm and the Middle star announced he would be joining the cast of the winter tour, which kicks off this month.

Photo credit: ABC